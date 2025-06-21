Shares rally as Trump delays Iran decision

RECAP: Asian equities staged a relief rally and the dollar declined after the White House said President Donald Trump would decide within two weeks whether Washington will join Israel in launching strikes against Iran.

Thai shares also rallied but were down sharply on the week amid investor anxiety about the future of the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government after the embarrassing leak of a phone call between the premier and Hun Sen of Cambodia.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,066.02 and 1,123.83 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,067.63, down 4.9% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 43.71 billion baht.

Retail investors were net buyers of 14.11 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 89.85 million. Institutional investors were net sellers of 8.23 billion baht, followed by foreign investors at 5.97 billion.

NEWSMAKERS: The US Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate at 4.25% to 4.50%, in line with market expectations. Its latest "dot plot" projections are for two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025, one cut in 2026 and one cut in 2027, to a range of 3.25% to 3.5%.

The Fed lowered its US GDP growth forecast to 1.4% this year from 1.7%, and to 1.6% from 1.8% next year. As well, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said he expected to see "meaningful" signs of inflation soon, reflecting the impact of tariffs.

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.5% and said it would taper its purchase of government bonds to a slower pace, as trade uncertainty weighs on the economy. Japanese core inflation accelerated to a fresh two-year high of 3.7% in May.

Japan's exports fell for the first time in eight months in May, losing 1.7% year-on-year, led by cars, steel and mineral fuel, as US tariff plans weighed on global trade.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.25% as policymakers weighed a softening jobs market and weak growth against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical tensions.

UK retail sales plummeted 2.7% in May, the first drop this year, in a sharp reversal that suggests the economy could be struggling.

Switzerland's central bank lowered interest rates to zero, its sixth consecutive cut, after consumer prices fell 0.1% in May from a year earlier.

Iran's parliament is reportedly considering a plan to close the Strait of Hormuz to retaliate against aggression, a move that could affect transport of 15% of the world's oil and push up prices.

The US Department of Energy said it was ready to release crude from the strategic oil reserves, if necessary, with over 1.2 million barrels available compared with Iran's capacity of 3.3 million barrels per day.

Nippon Steel closed its $14.1-billion acquisition of US Steel Corp, bringing an end to a bruising takeover battle that had roiled American politics for 18 months until finally gaining support from Trump.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in May rose 21.5% from a year earlier to 3.7 million, a record for the month, as demand remained strong even after cherry blossom season.

Chinese retail sales growth unexpectedly accelerated by 6.4% in May, the fastest pace since December 2023, as the economy rode out the tariff rollercoaster, offering a confidence boost to Beijing.

China's industrial production in May grew 5.8% year-on-year, slowing from 6.1% in April and below market expectations.

China's 618 midyear shopping festival ended on Wednesday with combined gross merchandise value of a record 855.6 billion yuan ($119 billion), up 15.2% from the year before, reflecting a longer sales period.

New-home prices in China's top 70 cities fell the most in seven months in May, dropping 0.22% from April. Values of used homes fell 0.5%, the sharpest decline in eight months.

UK home prices fell in April by most since 2021 as a tax increase drove some buyers out of the market. The average price nationwide was £265,000 ($356,150), down 2.8% from March.

Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 5.5% on Wednesday, pausing its cuts to support the rupiah in the face of the global trade war and growing conflicts in the Middle East.

The Philippine central bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter point for the second time this year to 5.25%. The move was widely expected as inflation remained below target.

Temu's sales decline in the US is deepening as the online marketplace drastically cuts ad spending targeting American consumers due to tariff worries. From May 11 through June 8, weekly sales fell more than 25% from a year ago.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand could plunge to a new low below the 1,000-point mark due to a fresh political upheaval that could lead to the collapse of the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government and a House dissolution, analysts say.

The Bhumjaithai Party announced its withdrawal from the Pheu Thai-led coalition following a dispute over ministerial posts and in response to the leaked clip of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen and conflict over the Interior Minister post.

Three groups led by Charoen Pokphand Group, Gulf Development and SCB X have won Thailand's first virtual bank licences. They are required to begin operations within one year from the date of the Finance Ministry's approval on Thursday.

The national wage committee has approved a new daily minimum wage of 400 baht for unskilled workers in Bangkok, up from 372 baht, to take effect from July 1.

The Economic Stimulus Board has approved a 110-billion-baht stimulus package to revive the economy, with the initiative projected to boost GDP by 0.4% to 0.5%, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said.

Thailand's exports surged by the most since early 2022, jumping 18.4% to a record $31 billion in May, as companies rushed to stockpile goods while the Trump tariffs are still on hold, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Thai negotiators held a video conference with counterparts from the office of the United States Trade Representative, the Ministry of Commerce said. The USTR made five proposals to Thailand on tariff and quota measures, non-tariff trade barriers, digital trade management, rules of origin, and security measures.

The cabinet has approved a draft regulation on new criteria and procedures for share buybacks, disposal of repurchased shares, and share cancellations for listed companies. The Office of the Council of State will now review the draft.

The Thai Industries Sentiment Index fell to 88.1 points in May, the lowest in seven months, partly attributed to the impact of new geopolitical conflicts on the economy, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

Foreign tourist arrivals so far in 2025 have dropped 3.6% from the same period a year earlier, to 15.52 million up to June 15, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said. Chinese arrivals in the week of June 9-15 rebounded 10% from a week earlier to 68,000.

The SET said four stocks would join the SET50 on July 1: BCP, KKP, TCAP and TIDLOR. Six new stocks will be be added to the SET100: AURA, JTS, MBK, TFG, TOA and WHAUP.

The duty-free operator King Power is seeking to terminate its concessions at Thailand's five major international airports, citing several factors including falling numbers of Chinese tourists, Airports of Thailand (AOT) told the SET.

Banpu Power has decided to divest shares in 10 solar power plants in Japan worth 4.46 billion baht to optimise its energy asset portfolio and ensure long-term expansion.

COMING UP: On Monday, the US releases the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and existing home sales data. On Tuesday, the US announces consumer confidence and Fed chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress. On Wednesday, the US reports new home sales and crude oil inventories. On Thursday, the US updates durable goods orders, quarterly GDP and jobless claims. On Friday, the UK announces GDP and the US reports core personal consumption expenditures.

Locally, Tisco ESU discusses the economic outlook and investment strategy for the second half of 2025, and Bumrungrad Hospital on Monday discusses its H2 business outlook.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Krungsri Capital Securities recommends a mixed strategy in the short term, allocating part of the portfolio to global plays, specifically energy and export-related stocks. Top picks include PTTEP, PTT, PTTGC and MINT, which offer solid earnings visibility and are less affected by domestic political uncertainty.

The brokerage suggests gradually accumulating domestic stocks that have already priced in political risks. Focus on companies with strong medium- to long-term fundamentals that are key drivers of the Thai economy, such as infrastructure and technology. Recommended are power producers (GULF) and telecoms (ADVANC). Also consider defensive shares including hospitals (BDMS, BCH), retail (CPALL) and tourism (CENTEL).

InnovestX Securities expects the Bank of Thailand to leave its policy rate unchanged on June 25, but any unexpected dovish signals could provide a short-term boost to the market. On the geopolitical front, should Washington choose to support Israel militarily in Iran, this could significantly increase the risk of a broader regional conflict. Recommended stocks for this scenario include TRUE, PTTGC and SCC.

TECHNICAL VIEW: InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,030 points and resistance at 1,100. Kingsford Securities sees support at 1,050 and resistance at 1,085.