Foundation unveils 'The Power of Self-Love' initiative

Listen to this article

Mr Somnuek, left, and Mrs Bussadee plan to release artwork for the foundation's self-love campaign.

The Thanyarak Foundation has launched "The Power of Self-Love" campaign to help raise public awareness about breast cancer and encourage women to be regularly screened.

Under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, the Thanyarak Foundation has supported Thai women for 30 years in the fight against breast cancer, in line with the Princess's vision to help protect women from the life-threatening disease.

As part of its ongoing mission, the foundation launched the campaign to encourage women to embrace self-love and adopt a more holistic approach to their health and well-being.

The campaign is a collaboration between the foundation, represented by Bussadee Chearavanont, committee member and foundation secretary, and Somnuek Klangnok, also known as Kru Parn, an internationally renowned Thai modern portrait artist known for his distinctive style.

Together, they aim to blend art, lifestyle and women's health into "a new dimension that is both deeply meaningful and accessible", according to the foundation.

An exclusive collection of artwork produced through this collaboration is set to be unveiled at www.thanyarak.or.th as well as on Thanyarak Breast Center's Facebook page.

The campaign focuses on shifting the perspective from treatment after illness to early prevention, particularly for breast cancer, which remains the most common form of cancer among Thai women.

When detected at an early stage and treated appropriately, the survival rate is significantly higher compared with cases diagnosed at an advanced or metastatic stage. This highlights the importance of regular screenings.

In addition to promoting regular health check-ups, the campaign wants to foster a self-love lifestyle through practical steps such as monthly breast self-examinations, ideally performed 7-10 days after the end of each menstrual cycle.

Annual health check-ups serve as a valuable investment for long-term well-being.

Mr Somnuek's artistic vision adds a new dimension that goes beyond academic communication, noted the foundation. Through the power of art, his work resonates deeply with women's emotions, feelings and consciousness, creating a more profound and personal connection to breast health awareness.

The foundation has reached and educated more than 5.3 million Thai women on breast self-care over the past three decades.