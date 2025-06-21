Malaysia keeps anti-dumping duties on some Chinese, Japanese iron, steel

A view of the skyline near the city center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia said on Saturday it would maintain anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese and Japanese cold rolled coils of iron and non-alloy steel more than 1,300 millimetres wide.

But the trade ministry said in a statement it would terminate anti-dumping duties on imports from South Korea and Vietnam on Monday.

The duties, to be in effect for five years, will exclude imports from all four countries of tin mill black plate and merchandise imported for automotive purposes, and finwall for transformer use.

Three Chinese producers face duty rates of 4.82%, 4.76% and 8.74% while other Chinese producers and exporters face 26.38% duties.

Japanese exporters will be subjected to a 26.39% duty.