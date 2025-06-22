Fruit exporters affected by Cambodia border woes

Cargo trucks wait at a border crossing in Trat province bordering Cambodia. File photo: Jakkrit Waewkhaihong

The business sector is urging a peaceful resolution to the Thai-Cambodian border tensions, warning that delays are harming the local economy, especially fruit exports.

Wipa Sunate, chairwoman of the Trat Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday said the eastern province of Trat has seen a drop in investor confidence and is facing a weakening economy.

Exports to Cambodia are valued at 30 billion baht while imports from Cambodia are worth 3–4 billion baht, she said.

However, this trade arrangement is facing a drop due to political instability and restrictions on border operating hours, she said.

A decline in product flow and sales will further hit businesses and manufacturing, she said, adding if the border were to be permanently closed, the consequences would be even more severe.

Ms Wipa added fruit farmers in Trat are unable to export their products to Cambodia due to bans on crossborder fruit transport.

Tourism has also been affected as travellers face restrictions entering Cambodia, she said.

The Chamber plans to raise these issues with the Thai Chamber of Commerce to urge the government to take preventive measures, she said.

Wutthiphong Rattamon, head of Trat's agricultural cooperatives network, said that about 50,000 tonnes of mangosteen are expected to be distributed this year.

The Cambodian ban on Thai agricultural products has given him concerns, he said, even though the Cambodian market accounts for only 5–10% of the Thai mangosteen export, he said.

The Thai-Cambodian Border Operations Centre on Saturday announced plans to support fruit farmers affected by border restrictions.

These include organising the "Thai Fruit Festival 2025" with malls and wholesale markets, distributing mangoes as gifts at 1,097 gas stations in Bangkok and nearby provinces, selling fruit at state-run stores.

Other steps are promoting corporate social responsibility purchases by government and private organisations and partnering with companies like Tao Bin, the vending machines operator, and AirAsia to buy fruits for smoothies and in-flight meals.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan instructed the Foreign Trade Department to tighten import controls on cassava from Cambodia due to the border tensions. The ministry also aims to protect Thai farmers and stabilise local prices that might be affected by the low-quality products imported from Cambodia, he said.