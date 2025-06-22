Govt signs secrecy pact ahead of US trade talks

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira

Thailand has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the United States as a formal step towards launching trade negotiations, says Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

The agreement, which is legally binding, prevents Thailand from disclosing details of the talks -- including the timeline -- due to the confidentiality requirements imposed by the United States.

"This is something the United States is very strict about," Mr Pichai said on Friday.

When asked whether a change in government could derail the negotiations, he said the process is expected to take some time and would not be easily concluded.

"Other countries are still in talks with the US," Mr Pichai said.

"Even with political changes, Thailand must have someone to carry this forward," he added.

The question of whether to extend the 90-day tariff exemptions granted under Trump-era policy will depend on negotiations between Thai and United States officials, not the decision of one side alone, he said.