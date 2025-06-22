The new age of leadership: why standing still is the riskiest move

There is no finish line. You’re either evolving or slowly becoming irrelevant

You’ve built your credibility. You’ve earned your title. But something feels different. The strategies that once drove success no longer resonate. The pace of change has accelerated. The ground beneath your feet feels increasingly unstable.

Welcome to a new era — where standing still is not just unwise, but unsafe.

Whether you’re leading a business, managing a team, or navigating your next move, one truth is clear: the traditional leadership playbook no longer applies. And waiting for things to “settle down”? That may be the riskiest move of all.

The Old Myth: You Arrive, Then You Coast

For decades, leadership followed a familiar rhythm:

Learn. Earn. Lead. Coast.

It was predictable. Reassuring. Safe.

Not anymore.

Today, we see 30-year-olds launching global ventures. Sixty-year-olds making bold industry shifts. Senior executives rethinking everything from strategy to legacy.

The message is clear: there is no finish line. You’re either evolving — or slowly becoming irrelevant.

Why Experience Alone Isn’t Enough

Experience still matters, but it’s no longer a shield. The pace of change is exponential:

AI is rewriting job descriptions.

Hybrid work is transforming team dynamics.

Generational expectations are reshaping culture.

Being the most experienced person in the room isn’t sufficient. You need agility, presence, empathy and digital fluency.

Especially across Thailand and Southeast Asia — where transformation is happening at an unprecedented speed — leaders who cling to legacy authority without adaptation risk being left behind.

The Quiet Shift You Can’t Ignore

Talk to any manager, expat or entrepreneur and you’ll hear it: “What used to work … doesn’t anymore.”

People are tired. Teams want meaning, not just metrics. Customers want speed and value, not hierarchy.

This isn’t a skills crisis. It’s a relevance crisis. And the only cure? Reinvention.

Five Hard (But Honest) Questions to Ask Yourself Now

What belief about leadership do I need to let go of? Am I learning fast enough to stay in the game? Do I create psychological safety or just pressure to perform? Have I really adapted to digital culture or just pretending? What bold move have I been avoiding because it’s too uncomfortable?

It’s Not About Age. It’s About Energy

Some of the most inspiring reinventions come from leaders in their 50s and 60s — not because they were forced to change, but because they chose to.

They prioritised curiosity over control. Growth over comfort. Relevance over routine.

The Future Belongs to the Adaptive

You don’t need to have all the answers. But you do need to move forward. You need to release what no longer serves you. And you must lead with a mindset of growth, not just grit.

So ask yourself: Are you evolving — or merely enduring? Because the future isn’t slowing down.

And neither should you.

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.