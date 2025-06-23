Merkle Capital sees scope for crypto market growth

Merkle Capital, the first digital asset fund manager in Thailand to be licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has identified three global risks that could shape market sentiment and investment flows in the second half of 2025, potentially driving Bitcoin to a new high of US$120,000.

Investment advisor Woramet Chansen said investors should monitor three macro themes across short, medium and long-term horizons, comprising the Middle East conflict, escalating trade tensions, and the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran remain a short-term concern, with markets likely already pricing in a peak level of fear, he said.

While the situation remains fluid, broader financial markets may remain relatively resilient unless the conflict escalates further, such as closure of the Strait of Hormuz or the involvement of third-party nations, said Mr Woramet.

"If the conflict expands and disrupts oil supply routes, we could see a surge in oil prices, gold prices and inflation. However, the likelihood of such an escalation remains low at this point," he said.

The medium-term risk concerns global trade policy, and investors should monitor US actions once its 90-day deadline for certain tariffs expires in early July. Negotiations between the US and trading partners are trending positively, raising the possibility of an extension to the tariff exemptions, said Mr Woramet.

For the long term, Merkle expects US monetary policies to provide tailwinds for digital asset markets.

As the Fed is projected to cut interest rates in September and again in December, the era of peak interest rates may be nearing its end. Merkle projects four Fed rate cuts between now and the end of 2027.

"If rates fall to their lower bounds and further monetary easing is required, we may see the return of tools such as quantitative easing. Such tools typically fuel demand for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies," he said.

Beyond macro factors, the crypto market is being bolstered by growing institutional interest and positive regulatory developments. Examples include JP Morgan's plan to develop its own stablecoin, BlackRock's intensified push into digital assets, and Thailand's recent approval of a five-year capital gains tax exemption for crypto sold via SEC-licensed platforms.

"These developments are helping legitimise and integrate digital assets into the global financial system, potentially paving the way for the next leg of growth in the crypto market," said Mr Woramet.

If the Fed cuts rates in the second half of the year, Bitcoin could reach a new high of $120,000 later this year, he said.

"Once Bitcoin breaks its previous high, we don't expect much resistance. The trend could be upward from there," said Mr Woramet.