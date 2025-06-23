PTT Oil and Retail Business maintains its goals in Cambodia

Listen to this article

SET-listed PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) continues to operate its filling stations and retail businesses in Cambodia, monitoring the dispute but maintaining its long-term business direction in the country, according to an executive who requested anonymity.

The company will continue to ship fuel to Cambodia, where demand is huge, said the source.

"We told our Cambodian and Thai staff to be mindful of false reports that may cause hatred towards Thai businesses," said the executive.

Angry feelings led some Cambodians to attack and burn the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh in 2003 after a Cambodian newspaper quoted a Thai actress as saying Angkor Wat belonged to Thailand, which resulted in protests at the embassy. Protests that turned into riots also damaged Thai-owned businesses there.

Before OR embarked on the oil trade in Cambodia, it considered the risks if it pushed ahead solo with its business plan. The company decided to partner with a local company to jointly grow the business there, said the executive.

OR announced in August 2024 it plans to spend US$100 million (3.28 billion baht) developing an oil depot in Cambodia following its co-investment in an aviation refuelling service in the country. The oil depot is to serve the rapid growth of the post-pandemic Cambodian economy.

The source said the goal is not short-term profit, but rather investment to achieve long-term growth in a country its considers a "second home" for overseas expansion.

OR chief executive Peekthong Thongyai said in March this year Cambodia has significant potential in terms of economic growth and business opportunities, with the company making it a second homebase under subsidiary PTT Cambodia Co.

In Cambodia, OR operates 186 PTT stations (out of 2,761 total PTT stations), 254 Cafe Amazon shops (out of 4,898 total cafes), and 71 convenience stores (out of 2,421 total stores).

OR confirmed it is operating as usual in Cambodia. PTT Cambodia operates both oil and non-oil businesses, including Cafe Amazon and EV Station PluZ, a battery charging service for electric vehicles.

Many Thai firms in Cambodia operate labour-intensive manufacturing businesses such as shoes and garments, while others run sugar, cement and hotel businesses, said the Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai).

These factories are mostly located in industrial estates owned by Thai entrepreneurs in the city of Serei Saophoan, about 50 kilometres from Sa Kaeo province in Thailand. The hotels are mainly in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

"Thai businesses in Cambodia continue to carry on normally," said Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of EconThai.

He said a severe impact from the border conflict is unlikely for Thai businesses because foreign investors are usually required to seek local partners, mostly those linked with the Cambodian military.

"But we need to monitor the situation because no one knows what [former premier] Hun Sen is thinking," said Mr Tanit.

The Federation of Thai Industries has not received complaints or requests for help from its members operating in Cambodia, said vice-chairman Virat Chatdarong.

Many Thai companies relocated their production facilities to the country to avoid the daily minimum wage hike to 300 baht during the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

"We believe Thai businesses can adapt to changing situations," said Mr Virat.

According to Asia Plus Securities, at the end of 2024 CP All operated 112 7-Eleven stores in Cambodia, while CP Axtra had three stores in the nation and Berli Jucker (BJC) 25 Big C stores there.