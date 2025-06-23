GSB head urges prolonged rate cut

Mr Vitai says resolving elevated household debt will multiple measures, including coordinated monetary and fiscal policies.

Vitai Ratanakorn, president of Government Savings Bank (GSB) and a candidate for Bank of Thailand governor, has suggested the policy interest rate should be greatly lowered for a sustained period to revive the stagnant economy.

In addition, the effectiveness of transmitting policy rate cuts to commercial banks' lending rates must be improved, he said.

According to Mr Vitai, under current economic conditions, monetary policy requires much lower interest rates, reduced gradually over a long period.

However, more important than the rate cuts themselves is ensuring commercial banks actually lower their lending rates in response.

In the past, when the policy rate was raised, commercial banks followed suit. But when the policy rate was cut, the lending rates did not decrease proportionately, he said.

Limited reductions in lending rates diminish the impact of the policy, said Mr Vitai.

Worse still, he said commercial bank lending has contracted, attributed to two reasons: the sluggish economy discouraging people from borrowing, and strict lending criteria from commercial banks that stymied potential borrowers.

This second issue must be addressed, said Mr Vitai.

To encourage bank lending, he proposed a credit guarantee scheme covering types of loans that were not previously guaranteed, such as home loans, car loans and loans from non-bank lenders.

If the credit cost for banks is reduced through such a scheme, they may be more willing to lend, said Mr Vitai.

He noted the central bank has significant influence over commercial banks.

For example, if the transmission of interest rate policy to lending rates is inefficient, and banks are not lending to borrowers, but rather posting record-breaking profits, this adversely affects the poor and the business sector.

The central bank may need to consider whether there is sufficient competition in the banking sector, potentially opening up the sector, said Mr Vitai.

He acknowledged the regulator's success in managing macroeconomic stability, particularly in controlling inflation -- arguably too well.

This financial system stability allowed Thai banks to become strong, said Mr Vitai.

"Is it acceptable for the economy to be stable while economic growth is low, incomes are not rising and structural problems such as household debt, poverty and inequality remain unresolved?" he said.

These structural issues, if left unaddressed, will eventually undermine economic stability, said Mr Vitai.

He said resolving household debt will require multiple measures, including a coordinated monetary and fiscal policy package to help alleviate the burden.

Mr Vitai said Thailand is in a period of economic stagnation and negative inflation -- a state of low growth and low inflation never seen before.

Economic risks are mounting, such as proposed US tariffs, the Israel-Iran war, border disputes and domestic political instability, he said.

"This is not a normal economic cycle. In a typical cycle, when the economy overheats, rates are raised to cool it down. When it slows, rates are cut to stimulate it," said Mr Vitai.

"This is a deep and prolonged downturn, and while interest rate cuts are necessary, they are not enough. Additional supportive measures are required."