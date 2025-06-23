Thailand Post eyes niche segments

Pet lovers bring their critters to Pet Expo Thailand last month. Thailand Post launched a pet healthcare logistics service. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

State enterprise Thailand Post has adjusted its business strategy to focus on offering specialised logistics services.

The shift addresses risk stemming from uncertain parcel volumes from e-commerce platforms, which are switching to cheaper delivery operators.

E-commerce business growth is also slowing, said Thailand Post president Dhanant Subhadrabandhu.

He said the large e-commerce platforms generate the most delivery traffic.

To lessen its reliance on e-commerce platforms, Thailand Post wants to nurture a new customer base with low volatility, offering specialised logistics services.

One new service is the delivery of medical supplies for both humans and pets, which require detailed management processes such as confirming the identity of a recipient, controlling the temperature of items during the delivery, and delivering directly to the home on the same day when orders are made.

Although the number of parcels from this new segment is less than the e-commerce platform volume, it has a high growth rate and low risk because customers come from a variety of sources, not a few platforms, said Mr Dhanant.

In this new domain, Thailand Post can build brands and direct relationships with customers, he said.

Pet lovers bring their pets to Pet Expo Thailand held in May this year. The thriving pet market inspires Thailand Post to launch a pet healthcare logistics service to tap the market.

NEW INVESTMENT

Thailand Post is investing 1 billion baht this year to install automatic systems in its 19 distribution centres nationwide, especially in the Ratchaburi centre, which is designed to support parcel distribution in the western and southern regions of Thailand.

The company has a network to support express delivery at more than 50,000 locations countrywide.

Thailand Post's logistics business generates 43% of total revenue, followed by its postal group, international service, retail business, and others.

"We do not set a goal to record the highest profit," said Mr Dhanant.

"As a state enterprise, we have a duty to take care of the grassroots economy."

Recently Thailand Post established Healthcare Logistics to offer specialised service.

The company partnered with Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Veterinary Science and the Bangkok Animal Hospital to launch a pet healthcare logistics service through its EMS delivery, capitalising on the growing pet market ecosystem.

The partnership dispatches veterinary medicines and medical supplies to pet owners via two service channels: home delivery for in-person visitors at Bangkok Animal Hospital, and home delivery for those using an online televet service.

The partnership aims to reduce waiting times for prescriptions and ease congestion at hospitals.

In 2024, the Thai pet market was valued at 664 billion baht, with a large chunk comprised of veterinary services.

This year the number of pets is expected to grow by 6% to 5.38 million owned animals, with dogs and cats remaining the most popular.

These figures demonstrate growth opportunities in transport, veterinary and logistics services for this segment, said Mr Dhanant.