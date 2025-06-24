Private sector jittery

Listen to this article

Anti-government demonstrators gather in Phuket to demand Ms Paetongtarn resign or dissolve parliament.

As the leaked private conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen of Cambodia threatens the continuity of the government, politics has once again become a leading concern among the business community and investors.

A squabble among coalition parties is imminent as the premier has stated that she will remain in her post and not resign or dissolve parliament. Thailand's political situation is now fragile, significantly affecting the Thai economy which is also under pressure amid intensifying conflicts in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

It's time now for the business sector to prepare for imminent political changes, whether that be a cabinet reshuffle, a vote for a new premier, the dissolution of parliament or a coup.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

Chak Reungsinpinya, managing director and head of research at Maybank Securities (Thailand), said the best-case and most likely scenario is for the premier to resign quickly but keep the governing coalition together under a new premier. This would entail the selection of new premier from a list of eligible candidates and ensure continuity of the government.

"In this case, the potential impact would be minimal as it ensures government continuity and allows the 2026 fiscal budget bill to go through the regular parliamentary process," he said.

The House of Representatives has already completed the first reading of the budget bill and the next key date covers the period Aug 13-15 when the second and third readings are set to take place. Once completed, the bill will go to the Senate and then be submitted for Royal endorsement on Sept 8, he noted.

"Based on these timelines, so long as the coalition parties stay in power for at least the next few months, there will be no delay to the budget process," Mr Chak said.

The second scenario is that Ms Paetongtarn clings on to power despite her declining popularity among the public. The coalition government might not survive for long in this case and a snap election would be "imminent in a few months".

Depending on when the coalition eventually dissolves, this may or may not affect the budget process, but it would create a significant political overhang, he noted.

The third option is the premier dissolving parliament immediately and calling for a snap election. By law, this would be held within 45-60 days.

This could potentially cause a two-month delay to the fiscal budget process which could only be resumed once the new parliament comes in to power. There would likely be political uncertainty during the election.

"The worst-case scenario would be a military coup, though we see this as highly unlikely. This would have a significant impact on the budgetary process and affect investor confidence. However, we see the likelihood as next to zero. The commander-in-chief of the army, Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, quickly came out to say he would respect the democratic process."

COMMUNICATION CRUCIAL

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the private sector can accept any type of government as long as it is legally formed and recognised domestically and internationally.

"We are facing challenges posed by the domestic and international economic climate. The private sector has not prepared any special measures to tackle the potential impacts from political uncertainty," he said.

Dhanakorn Kasetrsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), said clear communication is crucial during periods of political change.

He believes this could help foster understanding and build confidence among the international community, ensuring the transition is viewed positively while instilling hope among the public.

He personally views dissolving parliament as a viable solution that aligns with international practices.

However, if the premier were to resign, it would require a complete reshuffling of the cabinet, potentially creating a political vacuum. With a government led by the current premier, an immediate political vacuum can be avoided, but this could be seen as a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.

Investment will hardly avoid the impact of growing concerns over the government's stability as the premier is losing the trust of the public, said Apichit Prasoprat, vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries.