Thai regulator declares test spectrum auction a success

Listen to this article

The NBTC holds a mock auction for the two qualified bidders.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) yesterday successfully carried out a "bidder information session" and a mock auction for the qualified bidders set to take part in the mobile spectrum auction scheduled for June 29.

The bidder information session was for the NBTC to inform bidders of the details concerning the bidding process and how they should conduct themselves during the auction.

According to Sutisak Tantayotin, deputy secretary-general of the NBTC, the NBTC office would move ahead with the planned auction, unless the process were to be banned by a court.

The two qualified bidders are Advanced Wireless Network (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service, and True Move H Universal Communication (TUC), a subsidiary of True Corporation.

The NBTC will auction the 850 Megahertz, 1500MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands.

Mr Sutisak said the auction will use the simultaneous clock auction method, which is an auction of all frequency groups at the same time.

This differs from the previous auction, which used an auction method that required bidding for one band at a time.

This simultaneous clock auction method will result in an efficient spectrum allocation as it encourages high competition among all frequency bands, which is likely to result in higher bidding prices accordingly, according to the NBTC.

According to the auction plan, two sets of the 850MHz band would be on sale, each containing 10MHz of bandwidth at a reserve price of 7.7 billion baht each.

Eleven sets of the 1500MHz band are to be available, each with 5MHz of bandwidth at a price of 1 billion baht each.

The 2100MHz band is available in three sets of 10MHz of bandwidth, each at a price of 4.5 billion baht.

The 2300MHz band is available in seven sets, each with 10MHz of bandwidth and a price of 2.59 billion baht each.

Meanwhile, a group of the labour union of National Telecom gathered at the NBTC's office yesterday to voice their opposition to the auction, suggesting it would lead to bid collusion and benefit only two major telecom operators in the market.

The group said that as the spectrum bands are national resources, the NBTC must supervise the spectrum management in the interest of the country and the public.