OR says Cambodian oil ban will not affect firm

Listen to this article

A PTT petrol station located in Cambodia's Siem Reap province.

SET-listed PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) does not expect Cambodia's ban on energy imports from Thailand to seriously affect its trade through 186 petrol stations in Cambodia.

The company was responding to an announcement by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on social media that his country would ban oil and gas imports from Thailand after midnight on June 22, as the territorial dispute between the two countries shows no signs of abating.

Cambodia will focus on buying fuel from Vietnam, Singapore or Malaysia, he said.

"We will keep selling the remaining amount of oil at each station until the fuel is sold out," said a senior OR executive who requested anonymity.

Because there are fewer filling stations in Cambodia than there are in Thailand, the company should not bear a severe impact if Phnom Penh imposes an oil import ban, he said.

There are currently over 2,000 PTT stations in Thailand.

Thailand exports 150 million litres of oil and 1,500 tonnes of cooking gas a month to Cambodia, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Though oil trade continues, OR needs to keep a close watch on the impact of the conflict on the company's businesses in Cambodia.

In addition to oil retail, OR also runs 254 coffee shops under the Café Amazon brand in Cambodia. The company also operates, or works with partners, to run 71 convenience stores.

OR announced in August 2024 that it plans to spend US$100 million (3.28 billion baht) developing an oil depot in Cambodia following its co-investment in an aviation refuelling service in the country. The oil depot is to serve the rapid growth of the Cambodian economy following the pandemic.

The announcement of the energy ban was made as global crude oil prices were fluctuating, following Washington's decision to join Israel in attacking Iran, aimed at halting the country's nuclear weapons development programme.

Oil futures continued to increase after US President Donald Trump announced on June 21 that the US would enter the Iran-Israel conflict. This raised concerns over Iran's response as it threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, according to media reports.

Crude oil amounting to 20 million barrels a day, around 20% of global consumption, was transported through the strait last year, said the US Energy Information Administration.