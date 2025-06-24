Samart Aviation Solutions unfazed by border tension

Watchai Vilailuck

Samart Aviation Solutions (SAV) insists its routine business has yet to be affected by the current border tension between Thailand and Cambodia, according to Watchai Vilailuck, executive vice-chairman of corporate strategy and new business development at Samart Group.

He added that the company would provide an update if the situation changes.

SAV, formerly known as Samart Transolutions Co Ltd, was established by Samart Corporation to invest in companies operating in the air traffic business.

The company holds shares in Cambodia Air Traffic Services Co Ltd, which has exclusive rights to operate a business providing air traffic control services and system installations at all of Cambodia's airports.

SAV's income comes from three main types of services: service income for domestic take-off and landing flights; service income for international take-off and landing flights; and service income for flights over Cambodian airspace.

The firm recorded a strong performance in 2024, due to a boom in Cambodian tourism.

SAV posted total income of 1.7 billion baht last year, an increase of 111 million baht or roughly 7% higher than 2023. Its profit reached 464 million baht, an increase of 193 million baht or more than 70% higher than 2023.

The growth was in line with the number of flights in service, which increased to 103,887.

Previously, Mr Watchai said the Samart Group was targeting 2025 as generating the best performance compared to the past decade of its operations with targeted revenue of 13.5 billion baht this year, up 30% year-on-year, driven by ICT and aviation-related businesses.

The group is enjoying a fruitful return from its business transformation to fully support entry into the digital era as well as an entry into the green tech energy and carbon credit business, capitalising on a megatrend involving the development of all enterprises through Teda, a subsidiary of Samart Group.

Of the group's 13.5-billion-baht revenue target this year, 6.5 billion would be contributed by its digital ICT solutions, 6 billion by its utilities and transportation activities and 1 billion by its digital communications.

Samart Group has three major business groups, including digital ICT solutions, digital communications, and utilities and transportation. Currently, Samart Group has a combined project backlog worth 15 billion baht.