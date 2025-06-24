Nation faces GDP slip if House is dissolved

Listen to this article

Tisco Economic Strategic Unit (Tisco ESU), the research arm of Tisco Financial Group, believes Thailand's GDP could contract by 1 percentage point in the event of a dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Amid ongoing political uncertainty, Tisco ESU plans to closely monitor developments over the next two weeks and assess the country's economic outlook under two potential scenarios.

If the House is dissolved, Thailand's GDP is expected to decline by 1 percentage point. However, if the prime minister is replaced while the Pheu Thai Party retains its leadership, the economic impact would be smaller, with GDP projected to fall by just 0.2 percentage points, according to Tisco ESU economist Methas Rattanasorn.

"There is a higher likelihood of a cabinet reshuffle and replacement of the prime minister rather than a House dissolution," Mr Methas said. "Under this scenario, the political situation would have a limited impact on GDP."

For 2025, Tisco forecasts economic growth of 1.6%, citing challenges from US tariffs that are likely to dampen exports. Thai export growth is expected to reach just 0.9% in 2025.

In terms of tourism, Tisco estimates international tourist arrivals at 35.5 million for the year, including 6 million Chinese visitors. However, with only around 2 million Chinese tourists recorded year-to-date, the final figure may fall short of expectations.

Mr Methas noted that the number of Chinese tourists is likely to slow further in the second half of the year, potentially ending the year with only 4.5 million arrivals from China. Under this scenario, total international tourist arrivals may reach just 33 million for 2025.

With the weakening of the two key economic drivers -- exports and tourism -- Mr Methas said public spending is expected to play a vital role in supporting growth. As such, both the planned 157-billion-baht economic stimulus budget and the 2026 fiscal budget should be strategically allocated to high-potential growth sectors to stimulate the economy effectively.

In the short term, he advised that government spending should focus on domestic stimulus programmes, such as the co-payment scheme, to boost consumption. Budget support should also be directed towards small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals affected by business closures and the rising risk of unemployment.

Tisco ESU also expects the government to consider raising the public debt ceiling from the current 70% of GDP to around 80% in the coming years, in line with its borrowing plans. This could potentially lead to a downgrade of Thailand's credit rating from its current BBB+ level.

Additionally, the research unit expects the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee to maintain the current policy rate at its upcoming meeting tomorrow.

However, it projects two rate cuts later this year -- one in August and another in the final quarter of 2025 -- bringing the policy rate down to 1.25%. For 2026, Tisco expects two further cuts, which would lower the rate to 0.75%.