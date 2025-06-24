Central banks help drive gold rush

Listen to this article

More than nine in 10 reserve managers say they expect central banks to continue increasing their gold holdings in the next 12 months, according to a new survey released by the World Gold Council.

The figure -- 95% -- is a record high since it was first tracked in a 2019 survey by the council and represents an increase of 17 percentage points from the 2024 findings.

The 2025 Central Banks Gold Reserves (CBGR) survey, which collected data from 73 of the world's central banks, also finds that 43% of central banks plan to add to their own gold reserves within the next year.

Reserve managers' favourable view of gold persists even in the face of record-high gold prices and 15 successive years of central bank gold buying.

Gold continues to be used as a safe-haven asset to help mitigate risks as ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty continues to weigh on reserve managers. The top three current motivations for holding the asset have shifted to its long-term store of value (80%), its role as an effective portfolio diversifier (81%), and its performance in times of crisis (85%).

Central banks in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDE) have once again maintained their positive outlook for gold's future share in reserve portfolios. Notably, 28 out of 58 (48%) EMDE respondents thought that their own gold reserves would increase in the next 12 months, compared to 3 out of 14 (21%) of advanced economy respondents, more than last year.

Although interest rate levels remained a key component of both groups' motivators for holding gold, inflation (84%) and the geopolitical situation (81%) were top of mind for EMDEs, while 67% and 60% of advanced economy respondents felt the same.

Notably, more central banks are increasingly storing gold domestically: 59% said they have gold in domestic storage, up from 41% in 2024. Additionally, most respondents (73%) see moderately or significantly lower US dollar holdings within global reserves over the next five years.

However, respondents also believe that other currencies, such as the euro and renminbi, as well as gold, will increase their share over the same period.

"After eight years of conducting this survey, we have reached an important milestone: nearly half of the central bank respondents intend to increase their own gold holdings in the coming year," said Shaokai Fan, global head of central banks and head of Asia-Pacific (ex-China) with the World Gold Council.

"This is remarkable, especially considering how many record-high prices we've hit so far in 2025. Notably, this reflects the current global financial and geopolitical environments.

"Gold remains a strategic asset as the world faces uncertainty and tumult. Central banks are concerned about interest rates, inflation and instability -- all reasons to turn to gold to mitigate risk."