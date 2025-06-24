Businesses call for delay in minimum wage hike

Listen to this article

A group of construction workers commute to work on a songthaew in Bangkok's Rama IV area. Construction is among the businesses in Bangkok where a new minimum wage will be applied from July 1. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government needs to reconsider its plan to increase the daily minimum wage in Bangkok to 400 baht from July 1 as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cannot bear additional costs in such a weak economy, which is expected to slow further in the second half of this year, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Bangkok is slated to be added to a list of provinces where the daily minimum wage is 400 baht, a campaign pledge of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. A pilot programme in four areas raised the daily minimum wage to 400 baht on Jan 1 this year.

The four areas are Phuket, Koh Samui district, and two provinces in the Eastern Economic Corridor: Chachoengsao and Rayong.

"If the wage rise is applied in Bangkok next month, we believe many businesses will not be able to afford to pay their workers," said Nava Chantanasurakon, vice-chairman of the FTI.

The current minimum wage in Bangkok is 372 baht per day.

Some businesses in the capital, including construction and food processing, are already paying 700-800 baht to their workers per day. They will not be affected by the policy, but other businesses which pay workers less than 400 baht will bear the brunt.

It is not a good idea to increase wages during the last six months of this year as Thailand is facing various economic challenges, according to the FTI.

The federation earlier expressed a worry over the impact of geopolitical conflicts, Washington's new tariff policy, the oversupply of goods in China which has led to an influx of cheap imports into the Thai market, and the high levels of household debt.

These events were among the factors causing an 8.34% year-on-year increase in local business closures between January and April 2025, Mr Nava said earlier.

The 400-baht wage rise was recently approved by the nation's tripartite wage committee, which consists of representatives from the government, employers, and employees.

In addition to Bangkok, the new daily minimum wage will also be applied to hotels, including those rated two stars and above with at least 50 rooms, and entertainment venues like karaoke bars, pubs and cocktail lounges nationwide.

It is expected that 700,000 workers will benefit from the wage increase.