Trade and Middle East Conflicts Drive Oil Prices 

From 1 April to 18 June 2025, ICE Brent crude oil prices declined by USD 5.68 per barrel compared to the previous quarter, averaging USD 69.28 per barrel. The drop followed an announcement by eight OPEC+ countries—Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman—to increase crude oil production from April to July 2025. The additional output, which totalled 1.37 million barrels per day, reversed earlier voluntary cuts. Saudi Arabia is now pushing for a full reinstatement of its 2.2 million barrels per day in voluntary cuts by September 2025 to regain global market share.

Moreover, the escalating trade war and its implications for global economic growth have dampen oil demand. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the enforcement of reciprocal tariffs on several trading partners, including a steep 145% tariff on Chinese imports. In retaliation, China imposed import tariffs of up to 125% on U.S. goods, effective April 2025. These developments have raised concerns about broader disruptions to global trade flows and energy consumption. As a result, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025, lowering it by 200,000 barrels per day to 800,000 barrels per day compared to 2024.

However, trade tensions have recently shown signs of easing. President Trump announced a 90-day suspension of retaliatory tariffs while maintaining a baseline tariff of 10%. These temporary measures are set to expire on 9 July 2025. In the meantime, the U.S. has lowered its average import tariff on Chinese goods to 55%, while China has reduced its duties to 10% on general U.S. goods, 20% on crude oil, and 25% on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Oil Prices Expected to Rise in Q3 2025 Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Looking ahead, oil prices are expected to rise in the third quarter of 2025, driven by heightened geopolitical risks. The ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict continues despite U.S. mediation efforts. On 1 June 2025, Ukraine launched “Operation Spider’s Web,” deploying more than 100 drones to target Russia’s nuclear-capable bomber aircraft at multiple airbases. At the same time, Russian forces advanced in eastern Ukraine to establish a buffer zone.

In the Middle East, negotiations over a new nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran collapsed after five rounds, following Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rejection of proposed limits on uranium enrichment. Tensions escalated sharply on 13 June 2025, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, long-range missile sites, and multiple strategic targets across the country. The strikes came amid intelligence reports suggesting Iran could soon produce up to 15 nuclear warheads.