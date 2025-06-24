Thailand records 4.24% drop in foreign visitors

Visitors browse goods on offer at the floating market near Wat Takien in Nonthaburi province, where residents can set up shop free-of-charge. Tourists can rent their own boat or go on boat tours to explore the area's scenic waterways, which offer a glimpse into life on the canal. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to June 22 fell 4.24% compared to the same period a year earlier, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were about 16.04 million foreign visitors during the period, it said in a statement. Malaysia was the largest source with 2.19 million visitors, followed by China with 2.17 million.

Last month, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 37 million from 38 million. There was a record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, before the coronavirus (Covid) pandemic.

Tourism operators this week expressed concerns over a possible coup following the leaked phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen over the border dispute.

The tourism sector insisted a coup must be avoided at all costs as the nation struggles with political instability, as businesses prefer a democratic system.