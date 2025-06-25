AROMA GROUP Champions Thai Coffee with New Facility 

AROMA GROUP, Thailand’s leading coffee enterprise, has reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting local farmers and advancing Thai coffee quality through the launch of a state-of-the-art processing facility in Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai. Spanning over 8,000 square metres, this new plant offers a fully integrated production process, from meticulously selecting ripe coffee cherries, to pulping and separating the beans, and finally roasting them with cutting-edge machinery imported from Colombia, one of the world’s premier coffee-producing countries. By sourcing directly from farmers in the region, AROMA GROUP streamlines the supply chain, reducing costs for producers and ensuring fair returns for their harvests. Overseeing every stage of processing in-house, it guarantees consistently superior products for consumers, all while setting a new benchmark for excellence in Thai coffee.

“It all began with our in-depth study of the entire coffee supply chain in Northern Thailand, from raw material procurement to final product distribution,” said Mr. Kitja Wongwaree, Chief Executive Officer of AROMA GROUP. “What we uncovered was stark: coffee growers were not receiving returns that truly reflected the value of their work. Prompted by this revelation, we established a new processing facility right in Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai. At this site, we purchase coffee cherries directly from farmers at fair prices and carry out every step of processing in-house. Not only does this elevate growers’ incomes, but it also significantly reduces transportation costs, ultimately fostering more sustainable livelihoods and redefining quality coffee production in Thailand.”

This year, AROMA GROUP further deepened its dedication by hosting the Cup of Excellence Thailand (COE) 2025—the competition’s third edition and the first held at the new Hang Dong facility. COE is a globally respected non-profit organisation known for conducting annual competitions in various coffee-producing countries to identify the highest quality coffees. Here, exceptional lots are uncovered while farmers gain direct access to international markets, bypassing intermediaries and improving livelihoods sustainably. Moreover, cuppers benefit too. These competitions sharpen their skills through the COE’s gold-standard evaluation process, widely regarded as the most rigorous worldwide. With a sharp focus on flavour clarity and consistency across multiple cupping rounds, only the finest coffees emerge victorious. Uniquely, the COE provides farmers with detailed score reports, equipping them with actionable insights to further improve their harvests year after year.

At the pinnacle of global quality, COE-award-winning coffees undergo one of the world’s most intensive selection and scoring processes. Evaluated by national and international expert panels, each coffee is blind-cupped over multiple rounds to reveal flavour profiles that are not only exceptional but distinct in character. To qualify as a COE Winner, a coffee must score above 87 points on average out of 100. Rarely, a coffee surpassing 90 points earns the prestigious Presidential Award, a distinction reserved for truly extraordinary merit. All winners then enter exclusive international auctions, commanding premium prices from buyers around the world, further elevating both producers and their origins’ reputation.

Applications for this year’s competition opened in March 2025, drawing enthusiastic participation nationwide. A total of 83 producers submitted their finest lots, reflecting the growing confidence and ambition of Thailand’s coffee community. Rising above the competition were three standout entries. Rank 1 and Rank 2 were both awarded to Mr. Chatchai Saetao of Discovery Coffee Farm, whose Gesha Washed Process and Gesha Honey Process coffees earned stellar 90.80 and 90.37 points, respectively. Rank 3 went to Mr. Saenchai Jupor of Saenchai Estate for his Bourbon Dry/Natural Process coffee, which received a remarkable 89.90 points. With both coffees scoring above 90, Saetaoi's dual top placement earned him two Presidential Awards—each a much-coveted honour seldom bestowed, and together a rare feat for any producer in a single competition.

In total, 21 coffees achieved Cup of Excellence Winner status, each scoring above 87.00, while an additional seven producers earned National Winner recognition, with scores between 85.00 and 86.99—a clear testament to the outstanding quality on display this year. The national round was judged by 12 Thai experts and one COE head judge, while the international round brought together 15 overseas judges, two Thai experts, and one COE head judge to finalise results. Through this rigorous multi-tiered process, every coffee was held to the highest standards of international excellence.

Stay updated on the latest news and results from the Cup of Excellence Thailand (COE):