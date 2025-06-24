Travellers appear unfazed by Mideast airspace disruptions

Listen to this article

Tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Despite a possible ceasefire between Iran and Israel, disruptions to aviation in the Middle East might affect tourists’ decisions, though travel sentiment is expected to improve if tensions subside, travel industry executives said on Tuesday.

Chiravadee Khunsub, deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said there had been no reports of cancellations by tourists who had already booked their trips.

However, those who hadn’t made a decision yet might wait and see how the situation unfolds in the next few days, she said.

Mrs Chiravadee said Thailand has a large number of direct flights from Europe, but there is also a large portion of tourists who opt for Middle Eastern carriers, particularly Qatar Airways and Emirates.

According to the TAT, since the beginning of this year, the number of long-haul arrivals totalled 5.3 million, a 15% year-on-year increase, including 4 million arrivals from Europe. Thailand is still on track to achieve its target of 10.6 million long-haul arrivals by the end of this year, she noted.

If the conflict persists — and especially is Iran imposes a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — this could push up oil prices and further raise airfares, hampering the long-haul markets.

Mrs Chirawadee said high-spending tourists, the TAT’s primary target, should not be significantly impacted by more expensive airfares.

To maintain travel demand, Thailand continues to promote the country as a value for money destination providing worthwhile experiences for all visitors.

Suksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said Phuket has already received 20-30% forward bookings during the year-end high season, most of them from Europe.

At present, all bookings have been confirmed without changes. If no severe incidents take place, bookings from the European market should continue to pick up, Mr Suksit said.

Chotechuang Soorangura, vice-president of the Thai Travel Agents Association, said outbound tour groups from Thailand have confirmed that they will go ahead with their plans to travel to Europe this week and next month, as airlines based in the Middle East resume their services as normal.

From June through August, the UK and other European countries are popular destinations for Thai families during the summer school break.

To avoid disruption with regard to future bookings, Mr Chotechuang said some tour agencies were now prioritising using airlines based in Europe instead.

The airspace closure in the Middle East would not have much impact on outbound tourism, as the main destinations among Thai travellers are mainly in East Asia.

Since tensions in the Middle East escalated last year, tour package sales for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Georgia have declined significantly, he said.