Two finalists for Bank of Thailand governor proposed

(Photo: Bloomberg)

The panel vetting the six candidates for governor of the Bank of Thailand has submitted two names to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Mr Pichai will make the final pick that needs to be endorsed by the cabinet and His Majesty the King, said Pornchai Thiraveja, secretary to the seven-member selection committee. He did not disclose the names of the shortlisted candidates.

The appointment is being closely watched by investors for clues to the trajectory of future monetary in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

On Tuesday, the panel invited the six candidates who passed the initial round of screening to present their vision statements and take questions:

Vitai Ratanakorn, president of the Government Savings Bank;

Sutapa Amornvivat, a former IMF economist and founder of Abacus Digital;

Somprawin Manprasert, former chief economist at SCB EIC, the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank;

Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank;

Roong Mallikamas, deputy governor for financial institutions stability at the BoT;

Anusorn Thamjai, the dean of the economics faculty at University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The list was narrowed to two through a secret ballot among the panel members and there was no political interference, said Sathit Limpongpan, a former finance ministry permanent secretary who headed the committee.

Nomura Holdings earlier this month tipped Ms Sutapa as the favourite for the job, citing her “pro-growth stance” and family ties to the ruling party — Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat is a cousin.

Mr Somprawin, meanwhile, backed his bid by advocating aggressive interest rate cuts, citing Thailand’s bleak growth outlook and subdued inflation.

The new governor will be appointed for a five-year term, and will succeed incumbent Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who will complete his tenure on Sept 30. He is ineligible for another term because he has reached the retirement age of 60.

Mr Pichai said on Tuesday that he wanted a candidate who can “work smoothly” with the government. The challenges awaiting the new BoT chief include a sputtering economy that is hobbled by the region’s highest household debt and the threat of a punitive 36% tariffs on imports of its goods to the United States, its largest market.

The central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate at 1.75% at a meeting on Wednesday after the first back-to-back reductions in five years, according to economists.

Mr Sethaput fiercely guarded the BoT’s independence by repeatedly rejecting government calls to reduce rates and set a higher inflation target.

However, the Pheu Thai government failed earlier in a bid to install party loyalist Kittiratt Na-Ranong in the supervisory role of central bank chairman, eventually settling for a consensus candidate.