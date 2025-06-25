Deep South SMEs get new support

Thailand's parliament. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The cabinet has approved a 15-billion-baht soft loan to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the southern border provinces, extending a programme that offers a low annual interest rate of 1.99%.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said yesterday that recent violence has shaken investor confidence, making it difficult for local businesses to operate and grow.

To support them, the Ministry of Finance proposed extending and revising the current soft loan programme until the end of 2027. The programme was initially set to end this month.

Under the programme, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) will provide low-interest loans to participating financial institutions, including commercial banks and specific institutions.

This will enable institutions to lend directly to business operators in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat and four districts -- Thepha, Chana, Na Thawi and Saba Yoi -- of Songkhla.

Each borrower can access up to 20 million baht for maintaining liquidity or business expansion.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said that without the extension, borrowers would have had to pay interest rates set by commercial banks.

Since its launch in January 2023, up to May 16, the scheme has approved loans worth 17 billion baht from the 25-billion-baht budget ceiling for 2,980 business operators.