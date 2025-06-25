BoT chief selection on course

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira

The top qualifications for the new governor of the Bank of Thailand must include the ability to work smoothly and effectively with the Finance Ministry, says Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Mr Pichai said once he receives the names of the candidates deemed suitable for nomination as governor, he will promptly submit one nominee to the cabinet for approval.

Finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit said the governor must understand the dimensions of monetary policy, possess sound knowledge and be a capable executor.

According to Mr Lavaron, the selection committee must choose 2-3 suitable candidates for the consideration of the finance minister, who will nominate one person for cabinet approval.

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and secretary of the selection committee, said all six qualified applicants were invited for interviews and to present their vision for the position.

The committee was scheduled to submit its nominees to the finance minister on Tuesday.

"As of yesterday, we will know the names of those deemed suitable for nomination as governor, and the committee will submit those names to the finance minister today," said Mr Pornchai.

"As for whether the names will be made public, that depends on the committee's policy."

The interview process is expected to conclude no earlier than 7pm, as the committee allocated 30 minutes for each candidate to present their vision.

Following the presentations, the committee is expected to conduct interviews in a question-and-answer format.

The six candidates invited for interviews and vision presentations are: Vitai Ratanakorn, president of Government Savings Bank; Sutapa Amornvivat, former chief executive of Abacus Digital; Somprawin Manprasert, former chief economist at SCB EIC; Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank; Roong Mallikamas, deputy governor for financial institutions stability at the central bank; and Anusorn Thamjai, dean of the economics faculty at University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.