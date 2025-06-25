Central Retail Corporation announces plan to invest B45-47bn over next 3 years

Mr Suthisarn said the company aims to strengthen CRC's foundations by driving growth across core businesses both in terms of sales and profitability, while accelerating store expansion and renovation.

SET-listed Central Retail Corporation (CRC) has announced a plan to invest 45-47 billion baht over the next three years.

Suthisarn Chirathivat, chief executive of CRC, said the Thai economy may post weak growth in the second half of this year, while the company has noticed a significant decrease in consumer purchasing power since April.

However, CRC views this as an opportunity and on Tuesday Mr Suthisarn unveiled the company's three-year roadmap under a "New Heights, Next Growth" strategy.

One of the company's strategies is to expand its customer base, targeting young and mainstream consumers, while further penetrating the business-to-business segment.

The company is also accelerating the expansion of its food and mall businesses in Vietnam and introducing store formats tailored to the specific needs of target customer segments in each area.

In Vietnam, the company will focus on its GO! model, referring to its malls or hypermarkets in first-tier and second-tier cities, along with its go! supermarkets located in the third-tier and fourth-tier cities. The company operates 34 stores in 26 provinces in Vietnam.

CRC wants to accelerate the growth by expanding GO Wholesale via five key strategies: expanding private label products, establishing itself as a destination for the hotel, restaurant and catering sector, and leading in fresh product offerings under the "Always Fresh-Forward" concept.

In three years, the company plans to add 1-2 department stores, 25-30 Tops stores, 13-16 Thaiwatsadu stores, 2-3 Robin Lifestyle stores, 4-6 GO! stores (malls or hypermarkets), and 12-15 go! stores in Thailand and Vietnam.

CRC continues to expand its Auto1 business, a one-stop automotive service and accessory centre, by launching at least 10 new branches a year, covering locations offering strong potential.

"We are targeting annual revenue growth of about 5%, backed by an investment budget of over 45-47 billion baht," Mr Suthisarn.

He said the government could ease the burden faced by consumers by providing support for oil and electricity prices.

The government's initiatives to help people manage debt would bolster consumer purchasing power in the long term, he added.

He said he would like the government to reintroduce economic stimulus programmes such as the "Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (Shop and Pay Back) tax rebate scheme, as these measures effectively boost short-term purchasing power.

On the subject of tourism, he said the country should focus on attracting high-quality tourists.

Mr Suthisarn proposed the government tighten regulations regarding online sales to ensure product standards, advocating for an equal enforcement of the rules for both online and offline retailers.

He said global political conflicts are likely to be temporary, as no one wants prolonged conflict.

The company has a risk management team and measures in place and will maintain appropriate inventory levels.

Mr Suthisarn said while domestic political uncertainty may have some negative economic impacts, all political parties ultimately want to foster the country's economic growth.