Com7 targets upcountry expansion

The company's "Studio7 @Think Park" standalone store in Chiang Mai.

Despite economic headwinds, Com7 Plc, Thailand's leading IT retail chain operator, is moving ahead with the expansion of standalone branches in high-traffic upcountry locations to meet rising demand for Apple products.

The company is also diversifying into high-growth sectors, including a cloud service, solar energy solutions, electric vehicle (EV) taxi leasing, and insurance, aligning with global trends and shifts in consumer lifestyles.

Takon Niyomthai, investor relations manager of Com7, which operates Banana and Studio7 retail shops, said the company should post double-digit revenue growth this year thanks to refreshment of new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered PCs and smartphones for users who have purchased IT devices since before the pandemic.

The company offers an instalment programme for various products through UFund, its financial services provider, for non-credit card users.

Com7 aims to expand standalone branches to at least 30 branches annually, mainly under its Studio7 brand to broaden the Apple product market.

This month it opened "Studio7 @Think Park", its first standalone store in Chiang Mai.

Positioned as a new tech landmark in Northern Thailand, the store introduces the "Creative Tech Space" concept, which is designed to meet the lifestyle needs of modern consumers who seek immersive experiences beyond traditional shopping.

This aligns with Com7's smart retail expansion strategy, which emphasises both revenue generation and experiential engagement.

"Standalone branches will serve upcountry communities where there is no large department store and it has lower rental costs with fast returns," Mr Takon said.

Sonthaya Tang, chief marketing officer at Com7, said the company is prioritising retail modernisation this year to reflect the evolving behaviour of digital-era consumers.

The Studio7 @Think Park is an appeal to Gen Z, who value technology, design, and inspiration in physical spaces, she said.

This new concept store marks a strategic move in Com7's retail expansion plan, Mrs Sonthaya added.

Chiang Mai, as a major economic and tourism hub, offers strong growth potential for tech products, driven by a large base of working professionals, students, and digitally savvy consumers, especially Gen Z and first-time workers who prefer in-store experiences that match both function and lifestyle.

In addition, Chiang Mai's status as a global tourist destination ensures year-round foot traffic.

The store's central location enhances brand visibility and opens opportunities to grow Com7's customer base regionally.

As of the first quarter of 2025, the company operates 1,311 stores nationwide, including over 100 Studio7 branches, with a goal to surpass 1,400 locations by year-end.

Mr Takon said that over the last two years, Com7 has closed unprofitable branches and opened new ones, totalling 130 shops this year with an investment of around 10 million baht per branch.

He said the company received strong corporate demand for cloud services from AWS and Alibaba Cloud. Com7 is the reseller of cloud services for both brands.

"Our shops will support the cloud service migration to corporate users," said Mr Takon.

He said sales of rooftop solar cells has also gained momentum in its branches.

The solar cell penetration in Thailand is less than 10% of households.

Another clearly growing business is its iCare Insurance, which has strategically shifted its insurance portfolio to focus on mobile users across both iOS and Android platforms.

Meanwhile, Com7 also sees opportunities in its EV taxi rental business.

In the second quarter, the company expects revenue to expand by double digits when compared to the same period last year.

Com7 reported a net profit of 3.3 billion baht in 2024, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.

Total revenue reached 79 billion baht, up 13.7% year-on-year.