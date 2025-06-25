Chamber frets over export threat in H2

An aerial view of containers and shipping vessels illuminated at Bangkok Port. Mr Poj says operational guidelines need to be clarified.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce is concerned about uncertainty surrounding tariff negotiations with the US that could affect export orders in the second half of the year.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the chamber, said the group understands that the government is holding negotiations on tariffs under tight deadlines imposed by the US.

However, given the time constraints and the potential impact during the peak season for orders near the end of the year, the chamber urges all relevant parties to clarify operational guidelines, enabling businesses to prepare and adjust their plans in a timely manner.

"There have been noticeable signs of slowing order volumes since late May and early June," said Mr Poj.

"Without clarity by July, it will severely affect exports in the second half of the year."

Thailand submitted an initial trade proposal to the US on Friday and is awaiting the US's proposed date for further negotiations, according to the Commerce Ministry.

He said the chamber is also monitoring the trade and investment situation between Thailand and Cambodia.

The chamber supports the government and Royal Thai Army in protecting national interests, said Mr Poj.

Since Cambodia banned the import of certain Thai products, the chamber believes Thailand can effectively manage the situation and reroute these products to other markets, while encouraging Thais to consume Thai products and support local producers.

The chamber's Agriculture and Food Coordination Public Relations Center has partnered with leading department stores to distribute products affected by the situation, such as fruit and vegetables.

The group is also engaging with provincial chambers of commerce and local government agencies to promote the consumption of Thai products in a bid to offset the decline in exports to Cambodia.