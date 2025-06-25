Thai interest rates likely unchanged

Listen to this article

Economists expect the Bank of Thailand to maintain its policy rate at Wednesday's meeting, though the central bank is projected to cut rates once or twice later this year.

Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) anticipates the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will keep the policy rate unchanged at 1.75% at Wednesday's meeting, awaiting more clarity on US tariff policies following a 90-day suspension period that ends on July 9.

In addition, the central bank is monitoring the conflict in the Middle East, which could affect global crude oil prices and Thailand's inflation outlook. Domestically, the economic outlook remains largely unchanged from the previous MPC meeting in April.

K-Research expects the regulator to cut its policy rate once in the second half of 2025 in response to a slower economic pace, primarily due to weakening exports and tourism.

Government instability is a key risk factor, as it could impact government budget disbursement and economic sentiment, said the research unit.

"Political developments could prompt the central bank to cut its policy rate more than once in the second half of the year, depending on economic and inflation data," noted K-Research.

Furthermore, the appointment of a new Bank of Thailand governor in October could influence monetary policy in the fourth quarter.

SCB Economic Intelligence Center (SCB EIC), the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank, also expects the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at Wednesday's meeting.

However, SCB EIC forecasts two rate cuts in the second half of the year, bringing the rate down to 1.25% to ease tight financial conditions for an economy growing below its potential.

Inflation has fallen below the lower bound of the monetary policy target, and credit quality continues to deteriorate. Financial conditions remain persistently tight, as reflected by a real policy rate that remains above historical averages, noted SCB EIC.

Tisco Economic Strategy Unit (ESU), a research unit under Tisco Financial Group, also expects the central bank to hold the rate steady on Wednesday. The unit forecasts two cuts -- in August and the fourth quarter -- bringing the rate to 1.25% by year-end.

The central bank is expected to cut the policy rate twice more next year, bringing it down to 0.75%, in line with a weaker outlook for the Thai economy, noted Tisco ESU, which forecasts that Thai GDP growth will slow to 1.6% this year, and 1.4% in 2026.