Office fears strait's closure could disrupt shipments

Listen to this article

An image from MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite shows the Strait of Hormuz. Mr Poonpong says if the strait is closed, it would affect more than half of Thailand's crude oil supplies. AFP

The possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz could increase transport costs and freight rates for Thailand, while also affecting inflation and exports to the Middle East, says the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the TPSO, said if Iran decides to close the strait, it would disrupt oil transport.

Oil tankers would have to use alternative routes such as sailing around Africa, which would drive up energy prices and inflation worldwide, he said.

Last year, about 20 million barrels of oil were shipped daily through the strait, accounting for 25% of the global maritime oil trade and 20% of global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption.

The strait is crucial for shipping oil and natural gas exports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

In 2024, 84% of crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments leaving the strait were bound for Asian markets, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Goldman Sachs estimates there is a 52% chance Iran will close the strait this year, which would increase transport costs, shipping insurance rates and freight rates worldwide.

Mr Poonpong said while Thailand does not import crude oil from Iran, it is heavily reliant on crude oil from the Middle East, most of which is transported via the strait.

Last year, Thailand imported US$45.9 billion baht worth of energy (crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum), with $24.1 billion, or 52.6% of total imported energy, arriving from the Middle East.

Thailand's key suppliers are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, with the first three countries the primary sources.

If the strait is blocked, it would affect more than half of Thailand's crude oil supplies.

A prolonged blockade would likely cause oil and energy prices to soar, contributing directly to inflation as energy products account for 9.57% of the inflation calculation, said Mr Poonpong.

Moreover, the potential closure of the strait would hinder Thailand's exports to the Middle East because most of them are transported via this route to Jebel Ali port in the UAE, a vital distribution centre for the Middle East and beyond.

On a positive note, he said some of Thailand's export products would benefit from rising oil prices, such as plastic pellets, chemicals, refined petroleum, crude oil, natural gas and LPG.

"The possibility of Iran disrupting transport through the Strait of Hormuz seems greater now than during the Israel-Palestine conflict," said Mr Poonpong.

These developments could indirectly impact the Thai economy through rising oil prices or transport costs, resembling the climate during the attacks on shipping vessels during last year's Red Sea crisis, he said.