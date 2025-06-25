Big uptick in depositary receipt trade

Listen to this article

SET president Asadej Kongsiri, left, jointly launches three DRs offered by InnovestX Securities to catch in on growing investors to expand their global exposure.

Trading of depositary receipts (DRs) has surged 125% year-on-year, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment towards international exposure amid heightened volatility in the Thai stock market triggered by both local and global headwinds, says the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

SET president Asadej Kongsiri said DRs have emerged as a fast-growing alternative for investors seeking global diversification as they navigate market uncertainty.

The market capitalisation of DRs is around 34 billion baht, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. The average daily trading value jumped to 550 million baht, more than double a year ago.

There are 123 DRs listed on the Thai exchange, representing a broad array of single stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Asia, Europe and the US.

These instruments allow Thai retail investors to diversify overseas without the need for foreign brokerage accounts or currency conversion, as all trades are conducted in baht, he said.

InnovestX Securities, the investment arm of SCB X Group, yesterday rolled out its first series of DRs, offering Thai investors access to the Chinese market.

The three offerings include HSHD23, which is Thailand's first DR referencing a high-dividend ETF, tracking the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF, which invests in leading Hong Kong dividend stocks with annual yields averaging 6-8%.

CATL23 is a DR linked to Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) battery and energy storage. BABA23 is a DR tracking Alibaba, one of China's largest tech conglomerates with a strong footprint in e-commerce and cloud computing.

"In all market conditions, investors deserve flexible and accessible tools to grow their wealth across the global market," said Payon Pongsawaree, chief investment officer at InnovestX.

DRs have become increasingly attractive in recent years when the Thai equity market has underperformed, while international tech stocks delivered stronger returns, he said.

Bualuang Securities (BLS), the largest DR issuer in Thailand, introduced on Monday CATL01, also based on China's CATL, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This marks the first time Thai investors can access a global EV battery giant through a listed DR.

BLS president Pichet Sithi-Amnuai said the firm now offers 26 DRs on the SET, covering the US, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, Japan, and European markets. As of June 12, BLS-managed DRs accounted for 13.7 billion baht in market capitalisation, commanding around 40% of Thailand's DR market.

"Thai investors are increasingly drawn to DRs for their easy access to world-class stocks and ETFs," said Mr Pichet. "With real-time trading in baht through existing brokerage accounts, DRs offer a seamless and efficient way to diversify globally without the need for foreign trading setups."

As investor appetite for international exposure grows, both InnovestX and BLS plan to expand their DR offerings throughout this year, positioning DRs as a tool for Thai investors looking beyond domestic markets for growth and returns.