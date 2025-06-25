Central Chidlom bags award for innovation

Listen to this article

Mrs Natira said the milestone reflects the company's deep commitment to reimagining the department store experience around people and purpose.

Central Chidlom, the flagship store of Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, was hailed as "The Most Innovative Department Store in the World" at the recent IGDS World Department Store Summit 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.

The award marks a milestone and reaffirms the company's position as a global leader in innovation and customer experience, following its bold transformation in 2024.

The award celebrates department stores that demonstrate outstanding innovation across all areas of retail, serving as an inspiration to the industry through distinctive and forward-thinking concepts.

Central Chidlom's transformation into "The Store of Bangkok" has set a new benchmark for Thai department stores on the global stage and marks a significant international success for both Central Retail and Thailand.

"This milestone reflects our deep commitment to reimagining the department store experience around people and purpose. This achievement has been possible with the dedication, creativity, and inspiration of the company's entire team," said Natira Boonsri, chief executive of Central Department Store Group.

She said it was a proud moment for the group and Central Retail, as well as a meaningful milestone for Thailand that showcases the potential to lead and inspire the international department store industry.