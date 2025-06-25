Belt-tightening hits hire of luxury goods

Listen to this article

Ms Chadasa said most of her customers are Thai women who typically rent luxury goods for use during their vacations, with bags being the most sought-after item.

The Thai economic downturn and trend suggesting people are travelling less are affecting rentals of luxury goods, says Siam Borrow Bag Co Ltd, the operator of the Siam Borrow Bag luxury accessory rental shop.

Chadasa Panomyant, the founder and owner of Siam Borrow Bag, said the luxury accessory rental business in Thailand has been struggling since last year, particularly when compared with the period before and just after the pandemic.

During the period 2013 to 2019, the Thai luxury accessory rental market was booming, with many people eager to invest in short-term access to brand-name luxury products, she said.

The pandemic brought a halt to the market, while the current slowdown is making consumers more cautious in their spending and travel outlays, said Ms Chadasa.

She said the number of customers the company served in this year's second quarter was 30% lower than the number recorded during the corresponding period of 2023.

The majority of the company's clients are Thai women who typically rent luxury goods to use during their vacations, with bags being the most sought-after item, said Ms Chadasa.

She said some customers already own brand-name products, but they may seek to rent something to fit with a specific trip.

"The decrease in travel frequency has led to fewer customers," she said.

Amid the sluggish economy, there remains potential for growth among owners of luxury goods, who may consider renting a luxury item as an alternative to purchasing one. However, Ms Chadasa believes this group of clients won't fully compensate for the decline in her existing customer base.

Additionally, Ms Chadasa cited a global trend known as "Quiet Luxury", which demands using fewer luxury items.

Instead of showcasing multiple luxury items from top to toe such as hats, scarves, shirts, belts, and shoes, people are now likely to choose just one or two luxury items, she noted.

Ms Chadasa anticipated that the trend will persist and have a negative effect on the sector over the coming years, potentially slowing the growth of luxury rentals to a single-digit.

She urged the government to stimulate the country's economy and tourism, which could enhance people's purchasing power.

On a practical level, she said a thorough system for conducting customer background checks is crucial in the luxury accessory rental sector.

She called on authorities to introduce a system for background checks that would allow rental operators to easily check on a customer's background in order to prevent fraud and highlight those who have been placed on a blacklist.