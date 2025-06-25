KJL banks on renewables trend for growth

A range of electrical control cabinets manufactured by KJL.

A growing trend in self-solar power generation among households and businesses is boosting solar power-related businesses, including Kijcharoen Engineering Electric (KJL), an electrical control cabinet manufacturer that is anticipating 10-15% growth this year despite the stagnant economy.

MAI-listed KJL, Thailand's largest electrical control cabinet manufacturer by production capacity, believes it can achieve this growth rate annually between 2025 and 2029, thanks to the growing popularity of renewable power.

"Households and businesses increasingly want to become independent power suppliers," said Kasemsan Sujiwarodom, chief executive of KJL, referring to a group of residents and entrepreneurs who produce electricity for their own use.

They usually generate electricity from ground-mounted and rooftop solar panels.

Increasing demand for solar power and lower equipment costs are a key factor boosting purchases of electrical control cabinets, said Mr Kasemsan.

Home owners as well as operators of factories and other large buildings are enthusiastic about installing self-power generation facilities because they can reduce the price of monthly electricity bills.

KJL, which was listed on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) in 2022, raised funds worth 385 million baht in its initial public offering, aimed at bolstering its production capacity.

The company has already increased capacity to 33 million units a year, up from 20 million units prior to the listing. It plans to increase the capacity to 40 million units by the end of this year.

KJL's network of sales agents has increased to 1,000 shops nationwide and will continue to rise to 1,200 shops within this year.

"A key to the success is our engagement with influencers," said Mr Kasemsan.

These influencers are builders, engineers, interior designers, and electrical technicians who can provide advice on types of electrical control cabinets to developers of housing and factory projects.

KJL holds seminars and workshops to present details concerning the equipment and appropriate usage with regard to avoiding accidents. More than 15,000 participants have joined these events so far, said Mr Kasemsan.

At present, 70% of the company's sales are products under the KJL brand, with 20% being products produced under the original equipment manufacturer model for clients, including France-based Schneider Electric.

The other 10% accounts for specific new products, such as rustproof and waterproof electrical control cabinets.

According to Mr Kasemsan, the company is also carrying out an operating cost reduction programme, including implementing the use of robotic systems to replace people and installing rooftop solar panels that can reduce the price of monthly power bills by 20-30%.

KJL is allocating 430 billion baht to expand its business during the period 2025-2027.