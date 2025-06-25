Bank of Thailand leaves key rate unchanged

Listen to this article

The Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, after two consecutive reductions as it seeks to preserve limited policy space amid trade uncertainty and renewed domestic political turmoil.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6 to 1 to hold the one-day repurchase rate steady at 1.75%, the lowest in two years. It had cut the rate by 25 basis points at its meetings in February and April.

Twenty-one of 33 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted no rate change this week. The other 12 had expected a quarter-point reduction.

Among those who provided a longer-term outlook on rates in the poll, 17 of 24 respondents forecast a policy rate at 1.50% by the end of September.

While the Thai economy in the first quarter of 2025 grew by more than expected due to accelerated exports, and second-quarter indicators look good, growth is likely to slow in the second half of this year, the central bank said in a statement after Wednesday’s decision.

Growth will be constrained by the impact of US tariffs, for which final details are awaited next month, while additional risks include geopolitical and domestic political factors, it said.

Headline inflation, which has been in negative territory for two consecutive months, is likely to remain low due to supply-side factors, while credit is slowing down, partly due to lower demand for credit in some groups and increased credit risk.

The central bank forecast that the Thai economy would expand by 2.3% this year, slowing to 1.7% next year. Private consumption is also expected to expand at a slower pace in line with declining incomes and confidence, it said.

Headline inflation in 2025 is expected to remain low at 0.5% this year and 0.8% next year, it added.