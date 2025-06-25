Two finalists for top central bank job named

Listen to this article

(Bloomberg News)

A career central banker and the head of the Government Savings Bank (GSB) are the two finalists competing to lead the Bank of Thailand, an appointment being closely watched by investors for insights into the future direction of monetary policy.

An independent selection panel has picked Roong Mallikamas, BoT deputy governor for financial institutions stability, along with GSB president Vitai Ratanakorn, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

They were selected from six applicants who presented their vision statements to the panel on Tuesday, the person said.

The names of the two finalists for the BoT governor’s position have been submitted to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, according to Pornchai Thiraveja, secretary of the selection committee. He did not reveal the names but they were reported by some Thai media outlets.

Mr Pichai will now make the final decision, which must then be endorsed by the cabinet and His Majesty the King.

The other contenders for the governor’s position were: Sutapa Amornvivat, a former IMF economist and founder of Abacus Digital; Somprawin Manprasert, former chief economist at SCB EIC, the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank; Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank; and Anusorn Thamjai, the dean of the economics faculty at University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The new governor will be appointed for a five-year term, and will succeed incumbent Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who will complete his tenure on Sept 30. He is ineligible for another term because he has reached the retirement age of 60.

The challenges awaiting the next BoT chief include a sputtering economy that is hobbled by the region’s highest household debt and the threat of a punitive 36% tariffs on imports of its goods to the United States, its largest market.

Mr Sethaput fiercely guarded the BoT’s independence by repeatedly rejecting government calls to reduce rates and set a higher inflation target.

However, the Pheu Thai government failed earlier in a bid to install party loyalist Kittiratt Na-Ranong in the supervisory role of central bank chairman, eventually settling for a consensus candidate.