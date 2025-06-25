Plus Property Launches Modular Consultancy for Flexibility

Plus Property has launched a new modular consultancy service designed to address the growing need for flexibility among B2B clients. According to a Deloitte survey, 78% of corporate clients worldwide now seek customisable services that align with their specific requirements.

Ms Suwannee Mahanarongchai, Managing Director of Plus Property Co., Ltd., explained that based on the company’s extensive experience in property management, many property projects already operate with internal management teams and therefore do not require comprehensive system-wide solutions. Instead, they seek expert guidance on specific challenges.

“Many of these clients lack specialised teams to handle complex issues or simply do not have the time to oversee in-depth management themselves,” she said. “They are looking for professional partners who can provide targeted strategic input without incurring the long-term costs of expanding their internal teams. This insight led us to develop a modular consultancy model that can be customised according to actual client needs—offering cost-effective solutions while enhancing resident satisfaction.”

Two Key Service Pillars:

1) Property Management Consultation

For developers, Plus Consultancy offers services such as common area design aligned with resident needs, drafting project regulations, budgeting and common fee projection, utility system handover oversight, customer journey mapping, and service design for unique selling points—particularly for luxury developments.

For property juristic persons, the service includes residential property management consultancy to ensure long-term quality, sourcing of outsourced professionals (including building managers, maintenance crews, technicians, security, and cleaning teams), and expert recommendations for physical enhancements to boost project value. Maintenance planning and budget forecasting are also provided to ensure assets remain modern and attractive over time.

2) Property Development Consultation

This component includes feasibility studies, sales forecasts and targets, marketing strategies, and budget planning. Plus Consultancy also supports sales team development through scripting, role-playing exercises, and uniform selection. Real-time performance reporting and client database management services are also available. Clients can select individual services according to their specific needs without subscribing to full-package offerings.

Targeting Medium to Large-Scale Projects

The new model is expected to appeal to project owners managing lean teams or those needing to expedite operations during presale and pre-transfer phases without the financial burden of long-term staffing.

Plus Property also notes an industry trend toward selective outsourcing, driven by the highly competitive real estate environment and rising operational costs.

To further enhance efficiency and cost control, Plus employs a “pooled resources” model, comprising a shared workforce of administrators, building/village managers, and technicians. This approach allows cross-project resource allocation, reducing labour costs while upholding professional service standards. Ongoing performance tracking and staff training ensure service quality remains high.

Plus Property remains committed to evolving its service offerings to meet the changing needs of developers, juristic persons, and investors alike. Through the expansion of its modular consultancy model, the company aims to elevate project quality, increase resident satisfaction, and improve long-term investment efficiency.

For more information or to explore the full suite of services offered by Plus Property, visit http://bit.ly/4efkaka.