Thai AI investment commitments top $15 billion

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Audrey Azoulay, director-general of Unesco, take part in the opening of the Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, which will continue until June 27 at the United Nations complex in Bangkok. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand has committed to investing US$15.4 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by 2027, the governmant says.

In collaboration with Unesco, it announced plans on Wednesday to develop an AI Governance Practice Centre (AIGPC) in Bangkok as the first in the region to promote information exchange and training and foster collaboration.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand is fully committed to the goals set by the National AI Committee. These targets include developing AI talent, with a goal of 10 million users, 90,000 professionals and 50,000 developers.

Another goal is a plan to promote investments by all stakeholders in AI infrastructure, with an estimated $15.4 billion committed.

In addition, the government is building open-source AI infrastructure and a national data centre with an investment of $61 million, aiming to generating value from AI across key industries worth $150 million in targeted impact.

“AI is no longer a future concept — it is already transforming how we live, work and learn. As leaders, we must ensure this technology delivers real and inclusive benefits,” Ms Paetongtarn said in her opening address of the third Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, which will continue until June 27 at the UN complex in Bangkok.

Ms Paetongtarn said the country must amplify the good AI can do, from helping farmers manage water to aiding doctors in early diagnosis, and enabling personalised learning.

Moreover, all stakeholders must guard against the misuse of AI, particularly in spreading misinformation.

She said people must remain at the centre of AI development. The fear of job losses is real, and she said that AI should support, but not replace, human work.

The new AI Governance Practice Centre will be located at the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry in Chaeng Watthana, with Unesco committed to sending some staff to work at the centre, said minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Related parties, including the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), will draw up an action plan for the operations of the centre.

Chaichana Mitrpant, the ETDA executive director, said the centre would make Thailand a regional hub of AI governance in Asia-Pacific, with support from Unesco.

The cost of its establishment is 10 million baht and it will open in January 2026, he told the Bangkok Post.

“We have come together to address the major ethical challenges of the anthropological revolution of AI,” said Audrey Azoulay, director-general of Unesco.

“Thailand is one of the most connected countries in the world, and with its deep cultural heritage and digital ambition, it is the perfect place to reaffirm the values that must guide AI development.”

She said that while AI offers major benefits, from lifting economies and enhancing healthcare to improving public services, it also raises serious ethical and social risks, particularly around inequality and access.

Unesco called for international collaboration to develop and uphold universal ethical standards for AI, noting that its 2021 Recommendation on AI Ethics remains the only global framework of its kind.

“We’re working with our member states to support them through Readiness Assessment Methodology. This is being implemented in over 70 countries, including seven out of 10 Asian countries, among which is Thailand,” said Ms Azoulay.