Share of global printed circuit board market set to surge

Thailand's printed circuit board (PCB) industry is expected to gain a global market share of 20-25% by 2027, driven by electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) development, though its rapid growth could be stunted by a shortage of skilled workers, according to the Thailand Printed Circuit Association.

The current Thai share of the global market is estimated at 3-5%, said Swaek Prakitritanon, vice-president and secretary of the association.

Though a surge to a 20-25% market share, estimated to be worth US$18-25 billion, would mean better business prospects for Thailand, the country is expected to face a shortage of more than 80,000 skilled workers in the PCB sector over the next two years.

"This specialist labour crisis is expected to intensify in the coming years," said Mr Swaek, who is also chairman of the Thailand Electronics Circuit Centre.

Around 40% of the shortfall, representing roughly 32,000 individuals, would be in specialised engineering roles, he said.

Without urgent investment in human capital development and capacity building, Thailand risks losing potential revenue of $2-3 billion, said Mr Swaek.

The centre is working with government agencies to deal with the labour shortage. The shortage is scheduled to be addressed during Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA 2025), a three-day event showcasing updates in the electronics industry and encouraging business-to-business matchmaking.

Recruitment programmes, targeting new graduates and job seekers interested in entering the PCB and advanced electronics sectors, are part of the event, jointly organised by the Board of Investment (BoI), the Thailand Printed Circuit Association and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association.

The organisers plan to offer reskilling and upskilling programmes during the event to support career switchers transitioning into high-demand roles within the industry.

Human resource development is needed as the global PCB market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%, reaching an estimated value of $26.8 billion by 2029, said Narucha Ruchuphan, deputy secretary-general of the BoI.

Some 80% of Thailand's PCB output is exported to major markets, including China, the US and Japan, demonstrating the country's growing influence in the global supply chain.

Asia-Pacific leads global consumption of PCBs, accounting for 88% of the total market, said Phithan Ongkosit, president of the Thailand Printed Circuit Association.

THECA 2025 is scheduled for Aug 20-22 at Bitec Bang Na.