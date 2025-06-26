Tie-up to promote Thai culture in China

The Mall Group, a Thai retail developer, has partnered with SCPG Group, a commercial property developer and mall operator in China, to showcase and promote Thai culture in China.

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, said the collaboration will cover cultural exchange initiatives, business promotion, and the development of commercial campaigns.

The Mall Group will serve as a facilitator for cross-border trade activities and business matchmaking between Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and SCPG's retail network, she said.

This collaboration commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China and aims to foster regional economic development through creative and cultural diplomacy, according to The Mall Group.

The partnership will launch "Super-V SCPG Hua Hua Festival", a major summer cultural event in China to be held during July 18-27 in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

The event will feature a wide range of Thai cultural experiences, including a signature "Kud-Thai" event from The Mall Group's Gourmet Market brand. Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in Thai street food and fashion, handicrafts from Thai SMEs, and traditional dance performances.

Ms Supaluck said both parties are confident this initiative will enhance Thailand's global image and expand the international customer base for Thai SMEs.

She said Chinese travellers are very important to the Thai tourism and aviation industry.

The collaboration could attract more Chinese visitors to Thailand, said Yao Haibo, chief executive of SCPG Group.

In addition to helping Thai businesses penetrate the Chinese market, SCPG Group is also looking for opportunities in Thailand.

Mr Yao sees potential in Thailand's retail sector, particularly among the young generation in Bangkok. He said the capital could become a global trading centre.

Moreover, the company is inviting Chinese brands in sectors such as food and beverages, and jewellery to explore business opportunities in Thailand with The Mall Group, he said.