AI reforms sought in bid to become regional hub

Thailand wants to accelerate improvements to its artificial intelligence (AI) regulations, create an AI software testing centre, strengthen its AI training and develop more deep-tech startups, all as part of a drive to become a regional AI hub.

This acceleration has been motivated by its progress in AI readiness, measured across five dimensions on the Unesco Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM).

The methodology is a comprehensive tool that lets a country measure its AI progress.

"The evaluation reveals strengths in digital infrastructure but highlights the urgent need for legal safeguards and inclusive innovation," said Chai Wutiwiwatchai, executive director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec).

The assessment identifies growing momentum in AI adoption, supported by the country's robust laws.

However, policymakers are being urged to introduce AI-specific regulations that ensure safeguards, transparency, fairness, and public accountability.

In the social and cultural domain, while Thailand boasts strong digital connectivity and e-government systems, deep inequalities still persist.

Vulnerable groups face systematic barriers to AI access. For AI to support social cohesion, inclusion must be hardwired into system design, from data set collection to service deployment, with greater citizen participation.

On the scientific and education front, initiatives such as the AI for All project indicate progress, but experts cite a lack of AI ethics in curricula and limited support for open science and academic freedom. Weak alignment between research and industry constrains the country's ability to develop locally relevant and ethically grounded AI technologies.

Thailand's economy is rapidly digitising, driven by strong growth in software, fintech, and the high-tech manufacturing sector.

The government has also backed initiatives promoting AI adoption in priority industries such as healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and tourism.

However, gaps remain in skilled talent and in intellectual property systems needed to support public research into AI commercialisation and licensing.

For the technological and infrastructure dimension, Thailand is a global leader in fixed broadband speed and internet accessibility, showing low gender and rural-urban disparities. Digital platforms support cross-agency data sharing, forming a strong basis for AI readiness.

However, Mr Chai said the country still lacks a National Quality Infrastructure system tailored to AI, and there are no establishment frameworks for AI system testing, auditing, benchmarking or certification.

"Nectec is in the process of establishing an AI software testing centre, and ETDA will be the certifying body," said Mr Chai.

He said the RAM assessment offered recommendations in six areas for Thailand.

Thailand needs to establish data sharing and trusted data pooling frameworks, develop a risk assessment framework for high-risk AI systems, and implement ethical procurement guidelines for government AI.

Regarding an institutional framework and governance, the country needs to establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for AI strategies.

In capacity building, it should integrate AI literacy and ethics into the national education curriculum, provide labour incentives for upskilling and reskilling, and develop AI training courses for government employees.

For inclusion and well-being, it should enhance digital literacy for marginalised groups, preserve cultural and linguistic diversity with AI projects, and encourage ethical AI for the social good.

In term of setting up an ecosystem, a national AI consultancy support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises needs to be established. In addition, AI-related infrastructure investment in hyperscale/modular data centres needs to be encouraged and investment in data pooling must be strengthened, alongside unlocking green energy for sustainable data centre expansion.

For R&D innovation, copyright exceptions for text and data mining and patent guidelines for AI should be defined, and a regulatory sandbox for AI apps should be created, alongside the promotion of scientific research and institutional collaboration for interdisciplinary AI development.