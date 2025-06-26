Chubb Life offers new terminal illness policies

Chubb Life Assurance is launching new insurance products, becoming the first insurer in Thailand to offer up to 90% of the insured sum for terminal illness coverage, and 30% of the sum assured upon diagnosis of five specific types of metastatic cancer.

This product marks a milestone for the company in its mission to help Thai families achieve long-term financial security and well-being, said Alisa Areepong, country president of Chubb Life, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Thailand.

"We aim to redefine the insurance landscape in Thailand through innovative products. These products are a reaffirmation of our promise to help Thais live healthier, better lives," she said.

The Signature Legacy 5 and Signature Legacy 10 are whole life insurance plans designed for wealthy individuals seeking long-term financial protection and legacy planning.

A key highlight of the new offerings is payment of benefits for five versions of metastatic cancer.

The company will pay a maximum benefit of 30 million baht per insured person once during the contract. If the insured person is sick with more than one version of metastatic cancer, the company will pay benefits for only one disease, according to Chubb Life.

When combining the accidental death benefit contract for all policies with Signature Legacy 5 and Signature Legacy 10 policies, Chubb said it will pay a maximum accidental death benefit of 100 million baht per insured person, excluding any additional accidental death benefit contracts attached to other policies.

Ms Alisa said these products are part of a broader vision to provide protection that evolves with customers at every stage of life.

"Signature Legacy plans not only to help policyholders preserve wealth and plan their estates, but also to address modern health concerns, including life-threatening illnesses, with financial solutions that ease the burden during critical moments," she said.

Policyholders can enjoy simplified financial planning through short premium payment terms of just five years, while gaining comprehensive lifetime coverage, said Ms Alisa.

With this launch, Chubb Life hopes to strengthen its reputation as a trusted insurer in Thailand, leveraging both global expertise and local insights to develop solutions that matter.