Shippers told to prep contingency plans

Mr Kongrit says uncertainty has slowed orders for rice, chicken, rubber, food and electrical appliances, as traders await greater clarity on tension in the Middle East.

The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) has observed a slowdown in orders for rice, chicken, rubber, food and electrical appliances due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.

Kongrit Chantrik, executive director of the TNSC, said the Israel-Iran conflict remains unpredictable, especially concerning a reported ceasefire.

The council initially predicted if the Strait of Hormuz was closed, major ports in the Persian Gulf such as Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia could also face closure. This would significantly disrupt the network of feeder services, impacting Thai exports to all the Gulf states.

However, the impact on exports of automotive products may be limited as they can still be shipped via Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia and other ports along the Red Sea.

Mr Kongrit said the Middle East is an important market for Thailand, accounting for 3.5% of export value last year.

According to Linerlytica, closure of the Strait of Hormuz could impact 3.4% of container volume worldwide. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the timing of actions planned by Iran.

To mitigate the risk for maritime shipping, the TNSC suggests exporters prepare plans with buyers for alternative shipping routes. This could involve shipping products to secondary ports such as Jeddah, or the port of Salalah in Oman, followed by overland transport to the final destinations.

He said exporters should also consider protocols for the return of goods if necessary, including aspects related to customs procedures and import duties.

Exporters are recommended to stay updated using customer advisories on shipping providers' websites in terms of routes, transport times, and costs, as these could change rapidly.

Mr Kongrit said closure of the Strait of Hormuz would threaten Thailand's energy security. He urged producers and exporters to consider alternative supplies and increasing stocks of crude oil.

Procuring energy from the US would benefit Thailand by reducing the trade surplus and enhancing energy security, said Mr Kongrit.

He also encouraged the use of renewable energy in both households and industries to minimise the reliance on fossil fuels, thereby reducing long-term risk.