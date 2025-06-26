GSB president likely to be next central bank governor

Listen to this article

Vitai Ratanakorn, president of Government Savings Bank, is highly likely to be nominated as the new governor of the Bank of Thailand, with political leaders eager to shift the regulator's policy direction towards stronger monetary policies that they believe would support the economy.

According to a source from the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity, the nomination could be proposed at the cabinet meeting next week, where Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira is expected to nominate for cabinet approval a suitable candidate to head the central bank.

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput is scheduled to complete his term on Sept 30, 2025.

On Tuesday, the selection committee picked Mr Vitai and Roong Mallikamas, deputy governor for financial institutions stability at the central bank, as the two finalists, according to the source.

They were selected from six applicants interviewed on Tuesday.

The other contenders are: Sutapa Amornvivat, former chief executive of Abacus Digital; Somprawin Manprasert, former chief economist at SCB EIC; Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank; and Anusorn Thamjai, dean of the economics faculty at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"It is highly likely Mr Pichai will propose Mr Vitai as the new governor for cabinet approval, as political leaders have long sought to change the bank's policy direction in favour of stronger monetary policies to support the economy," the source said.

"Nominating Mrs Roong would not represent the shift in direction the current government desires."

The source said Mr Vitai was supported by Mr Pichai in his decision to apply for the post, with the latter impressed with Mr Vitai's work in resolving grassroots debt issues and eager for him to change the regulator's policy direction.

Mr Pichai believes the central bank has focused too heavily on theoretical frameworks while overlooking real economic conditions, noted the source.

Satit Limpongpan, chairman of the selection committee, said the committee selected two candidates, with the scores being very close.

He said the selection committee, consisting of seven members, held a secret ballot to identify the final two candidates. Under the Bank of Thailand Act, the committee must select 2-3 candidates for the finance minister to consider, who then proposes one name to the cabinet for approval.

Regarding the independence of the committee's selection process, Mr Satit said it was fully independent and the decision was based on candidates' qualifications and abilities to solve economic problems, as well as to effectively manage the institution.

The committee's deliberation took place on Tuesday afternoon and lasted until around 8pm.

He said the committee's decision was submitted to the finance minister on Wednesday.

Mr Vitai said recently the policy interest rate should be greatly lowered for a sustained period to revive the stagnant economy.

In addition, the effectiveness of transmitting policy rate cuts to commercial banks' lending rates must be improved, he said.

According to Mr Vitai, under current economic conditions, monetary policy requires much lower interest rates, reduced gradually over a long period.

However, more important than the rate cuts is ensuring commercial banks actually lower their lending rates in response.

In the past, when the policy rate was raised, commercial banks followed suit. But when the policy rate was cut, the lending rates did not decrease proportionately, he said.

Limited reductions in lending rates diminish the impact of the policy, said Mr Vitai.