Bangchak unit invests in sustainable data centres

Listen to this article

Col Sanphachai Huvanandana, managing director of National Telecom (centre left), and Rawee Boonsinsukh, chief executive and president of BCPG (centre right), at a ceremony marking the signing of an agreement to jointly develop a data centre.

More energy firms are venturing into the data centre business, with BCPG Plc, the power generation arm of energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, becoming the latest to co-invest in sustainable data centre development.

Gulf Development and B.Grimm Power Plc earlier announced similar plans to embark on a data centre and cloud service business.

BCPG is cooperating with state enterprise National Telecom (NT) to push ahead with the construction of a data centre powered by clean energy.

NT specialises in providing telecom and digital technology services for customers, while BCPG is good at producing and supplying electricity from solar and wind farms as well as hydropower dams.

“We see this as a significant opportunity to develop our green power plants to support the future growth of a data centre,” said Rawee Boonsinsukh, chief executive and president of BCPG.

He did not elaborate on the cost of the project and details of the new data centre, saying that the partnership will be part of efforts to drive the digital economy and promote the use of renewable energy in Thailand.

NT has a comprehensive infrastructure — a nationwide internet network, data centres, gateway systems and submarine cable networks.

This strong foundation enables NT to fully expand into artificial intelligence (AI) technology and environmentally friendly business operations.

“Having data centres powered by clean energy is not an option. It is a necessity for supporting the government in the transition towards the net-zero target,” said Col Sanphachai Huvanandana, managing director of NT.

Thailand aims to achieve a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption by 2065, part of its campaign against global warming.

Col Sanphachai believes the collaboration with BCPG will also enhance Thailand’s data security through the storage of critical state information on the international standard system.

B.Grimm Power announced earlier this month that it had joined hands with Singapore-based Digital Edge Holdings to spend US$1 billion developing a hyperscale and AI-ready data centre in Chon Buri.

Gulf Development, Thailand’s largest power company by market value and the parent of mobile operator AIS, also unveiled a plan to spend 100 billion baht between 2025-29 in energy and telecom businesses, as well as developing a data centre facility.