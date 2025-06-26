Grab introduces new efforts to support restaurateurs

Listen to this article

Led by Ms Chantsuda (right), Grab Thailand has introduced a suite of targeted initiatives to support restaurant operators.

Leading food delivery platform Grab Thailand has introduced new initiatives to support restaurant operators, particularly small merchants and individual entrepreneurs, amid ongoing economic headwinds.

The suite of targeted initiatives range from sales-boosting programmes and a special campaign for new merchants with 0% commission, to micro-loans and tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Grab aims to help these businesses increase sales, improve efficiency and remain resilient during these challenging times, said Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, country head of Grab Thailand.

"Ongoing volatility in the global economy, coupled with a slowdown in domestic tourism, continues to weigh heavily on Thailand's economic outlook," Ms Chantsuda said, adding that this is reflected in the downward revision of GDP growth forecast to just 1.8% for 2025.

The food and beverage sector has been particularly impacted, with the 640-billion-baht restaurant and beverage industry now projected to grow by only 2.8%, a significant drop from the 4.6% forecast at the end of last year. These factors highlight the pressing challenges that many businesses are currently facing.

The company's three key pillars for supporting small merchants are the sales-boosting programmes, expanding access to funding and leveraging AI to boost merchants' operational efficiency.

The programmes under the first key pillar include Top-up Discounts, which is a co-funded discount scheme in which Grab matches merchants' discounts. Participating merchants have seen average order values rise by over 70%.

The other support under the first pillar is a special onboarding campaign. New restaurants joining the platform will receive exclusive benefits, including a 90-day commission fee waiver, free sales-boosting support and 400 baht in GrabAds credits to enhance visibility. This campaign runs until Aug 31.

Under the second pillar, Grab is expanding access to micro-loans for restaurant operators, especially those who have never received funding before.

In the first four months of 2025, 40% of Grab's Quick Cash Loans for Merchant-Partners went to first-time borrowers, offering up to 100,000 baht with a maximum effective interest rate of 2.75% per month.

Grab's non-performing loan (NPL) rate remains below 2%, compared to the commercial banking sector's average of 2.9% in the first quarter.

This reflects both strong credit performance and the effectiveness of Grab's AI-driven credit assessment system.

Under the third key pillar, Grab is now piloting its AI Merchant Assistant chatbot, integrated in the GrabMerchant app.

This tool functions as a 24/7 virtual business consultant, providing real-time guidance on sales report analysis, new menu suggestions, marketing strategies and the planning of promotions.