Starbucks denies plans of full China sale as business stalls

Listen to this article

A Starbucks coffee shop in Oslo, Norway, on June 17, 2025. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Starbucks said it’s not currently considering a full sale of its China business, disputing a report from Caixin Global that had sent the shares higher in late trading, as the coffee giant battles cheaper local rivals in its second-biggest market.

“We have a world-class team in China, and a strong brand,” the company said in a statement. “We see significant long-term potential in the market and are evaluating the best ways to capture the future growth opportunities.”

Caixin Global on Monday reported that Starbucks was considering a full sale of its China business, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares were up 1% in premarket trading in New York.

Starbucks, which has traditionally pitched itself as a premium offering in China, has struggled during the country’s slow economic recovery from the Covid pandemic. The chain has been undercut by less-expensive domestic competitors — namely homegrown Luckin Coffee, which surged ahead of Starbucks in annual China sales for the first time in 2023. Meanwhile, mainland consumers who once flocked to pricier foreign eateries have curtailed their spending.

Same-store sales in China were flat last quarter after dropping for four straight quarters. To lure back mainland customers, Starbucks recently launched sugar-free options and cut prices on more than a dozen tea-based drinks to bring them closer to those of Chinese tea chains.

The company also hired its first chief growth officer in the country, saying it planned to pursue a marketing strategy of brokering tie-ins with entertainment brands and pop culture icons.

Seattle-based Starbucks had approached investors as it considered options for its China business, including a possible stake sale, Bloomberg News has reported.

The coffee chain had been speaking to advisers about ways to grow its operations in China including the potential introduction of a local partner. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said last year that Starbucks was exploring partnerships to help it over the long term, without elaborating.

Starbucks is just one of the Western brands — including General Mills’s Häagen-Dazs and sports retailer Decathlon SA — that have been reassessing their approaches to China as they contend with increasing local competition and the consumer pullback.

The chain is undergoing a broader turnaround under Niccol, who joined in September. Companywide, Starbucks has posted five consecutive quarters of same-store sales declines. The company’s shares are up 1% so far this year, compared to a 2% rise in the S&P 500 through Monday’s close.