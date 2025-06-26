Factbox: Airlines suspend Middle East flights

People sit at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Tuesday after Qatar reopened its airspace following a brief closure in the wake of Iran’s missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Israel's strikes against Iran have prompted international airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations due to air space closures and safety concerns.

As the conflict entered a new phase following the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, some airlines moved to cancel flights to hubs like Dubai and Qatar's Doha.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline will proceed with flight cancellations from and to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil up to and including the early morning flight on Sept 8.

airBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept 30 had been cancelled.

Air Canada

The Canadian carrier is suspending its flights from Toronto to Dubai until Aug 4. It had previously postponed resumption of service between Canada and Israel to Sept 8.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline said that it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

Air France-KLM

The French flag carrier suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 14. It plans to resume its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut starting June 26 and to resume flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh as of June 25.

KLM said that it had cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least July 31.

Air India

The Indian airline will "progressively" resume flights to the Middle East starting June 24 and will resume flights to and from the east coast of the United States and Canada "at the earliest opportunity," it said. Flights to and from Europe will also be reinstated from June 24.

Arkia

The Israeli airline said all its flights to and from Israel are cancelled until June 30, except to Eliat, which are cancelled until June 28.

Delta Air Lines

The US carrier said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be impacted between June 12 and Aug 31.

El Al Israel Airlines

As of June 24, the Israeli airline began increasing flights and adding frequencies from key destinations. Starting next week, it added, flights will operate as scheduled, except for a few cancelled flights.

Etihad Airways

Etihad said that it had cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until July 15.

Emirates

Emirates said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran and Iraq until and including June 30.

Finnair

The Finnish airline cancelled its flights to and from Doha through June 30, as well as flight AY1982 on July 1. Finnair addded that it was not flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria, or Israel.

Flydubai

The UAE airline said it was planning to resume full schedule across the network from July 1. It will resume operations to Damascus and Tel Aviv on June 26.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways said that its flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 31 and flights to Amman and Bahrain are suspended up to and including June 30. The airline also suspended flights to and from Doha up to and including June 25.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, had previously said that it had cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv until June 30.

Iberia said it was scrapping previous plans to resume flights to Doha on June 25 after Qatar temporarily shut down its airspace.

ITA Airways

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on Aug 1.

Japan Airlines

The Japanese carrier cancelled its flights to Doha until July 2.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Beirut until and including June 30 and to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until and including July 31. Flights to and from Amman and Erbil are cancelled until and including July 11. The German airline added that it would also refrain from using airspace of the countries concerned until further notice.

Pegasus

The Turkish airline said that it had cancelled flights to Iran until July 30 and flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan until June 30.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said that it had temporarily cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

Ryanair

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and to and from Amman until Oct 25.

Tarom

Romania's flag carrier said that flights to Tel Aviv will resume starting June 26.

Tus Airways

The Cypriot airline said it is gradually resuming flights to and from Israel.

United Airlines

The US carrier said that travel to and from Tel Aviv may be affected between June 13 and Aug 1. Flights to Dubai between June 18 and July 3 may also be affected.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air said it had suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until Sept 15 and was cancelling flights to and from the United Arab Emirates until June 30. The Hungarian airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.