Thai tourism businesses unfazed by casino bill delay

The government’s decision to put its entertainment complex bill on the back burner should not affect Thailand’s tourism industry, as the country has welcomed plenty of tourists without this type of attraction in the past, according to the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

First reading of the controversial bill, which calls for legalised casino gambling, was originally scheduled for next week when the House of Representatives reconvenes. But it was postponed as the government said it needed to gather more public opinion.

THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said developing an entertainment complex with a casino requires caution, particularly regarding tourism and the social impact.

He said the delay should not affect Thailand’s tourism industry, despite concerns from some parties about falling behind Japan, which is accelerating the opening of its MGM Osaka complex to 2030.

In 2019, Thailand recorded almost 40 million foreign tourist arrivals, even struggling with overcapacity in some areas, before there was any talk of integrated resorts.

Mr Thienprasit said allowing casinos to occupy 10% of the total area of an entertainment complex is too much, compared with the average 5% in Macau and Singapore.

In addition, he said the government has not clarified the taxation plan for gaming businesses, nor has it announced gambling control measures.

To benefit the tourism industry, Mr Thienprasit said the project should be located in the provinces to create an emerging destination, as Bangkok is already a key destination for tourists.

Some areas such as Phuket have voiced opposition to legal casinos. He said there should be referendums, letting locals voice their opinion.

Co-payment boost

For now, the industry is looking forward to an expected boost in domestic business when the Half-Half accommodation subsidy promotion starts in July.

Mr Thienprasit said the campaign should lift the average occupancy rate by five percentage points from the average of 40-50% during the low season.

Growth will be limited due to the small number of room nights covered — only 500,000, half the amount proposed by the industry — as well as the subsidy value cap of 3,000 baht per room, he said.

Given the backdrop of the sluggish Chinese market and geopolitical conflicts, Mr Thienprasit estimated most hotels would enrol in the scheme to beef up their occupancy with local guests.