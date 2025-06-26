Thai growth projection cut to 1.7%

Border tension, government instability, tariffs and geopolitical turmoil all having an impact

Listen to this article

A shopkeeper waits for customers inside a shopping mall in Bangkok. (Photo: Reuters)

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has downgraded its 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for Thailand to 1.7% from 3%.

The adjustment reflects escalating risks including US tariffs, the Israel-Iran conflict, the border tensions with Cambodia and government instability.

Other factors influencing the outlook include a sluggish recovery in the industrial sector, with capacity utilisation at only 65.1%, a fourth consecutive quarter of decline in private sector investment, and potential decreases in exports and tourism in the second half of the year.

Moreover, household debt is expected to rise to 87.4% of GDP.

“The revised GDP target of 1.7% is based on a relatively favourable scenario, including US tariff rates of 15-20%, a quick resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict and Cambodian border tensions, and the prime minister completing a full term in office,” said Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the university.

“This would allow for the disbursement of 50% of the budget, with exports predicted to grow by 2.5% this year.”

He warned that this year’s GDP could fluctuate based on the severity of various risk factors.

In the worst case, growth could drop to 0.9% if Thailand’s political situation becomes unstable, possibly due to the prime minister dissolving parliament. This situation could restrict economic stimulus budget disbursement to just 25%, said Mr Thanavath.

In addition, the US might impose tariffs of 25-30% on Thai products, while escalating tensions on the border with Cambodia could lead to the closure of all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border throughout the year, according to the UTCC.

In the best case, growth could reach 2.3%, surpassing the UTCC’s forecast. This scenario would require the premier to remain in office until the end of the year, enabling 75% of the budget to be disbursed.

In addition, the US could impose tariffs of 10% on Thai products, and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia as well as the Israel-Iran conflict would need to be resolved quickly.

To mitigate economic volatility in Thailand, Mr Thanavath said the government must actively pursue trade negotiations with the US, expedite budget disbursements, and ease credit restrictions.

Loan growth lags deposit growth due to stringent lending practices by banks, he said.

The Bank of Thailand should work with commercial banks to relax lending criteria, particularly for housing and auto loans, to stimulate economic activity, said Mr Thanavath.

Addressing household debt and encouraging private sector investment are also crucial for sustaining economic growth, he said.