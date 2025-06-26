Thai regulator prepares for possible gas price spike

Listen to this article

Gulf Development takes delivery of an LNG shipment at a terminal in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, in January 2025.

The tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran is giving Thai energy regulators more time to brace for liquefied natural gas (LNG) price fluctuations, which often lead to higher electricity bills, says an energy official who requested anonymity.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is working on plans to ensure Thailand will have sufficient LNG for use, acquiring it at prices that will not affect the cost of power generation in the country, said the official.

Gas makes up 60% of the fuels used for electricity generation in Thailand. Changes in LNG prices could mean higher or lower electricity bills.

“The goal is to prevent electricity prices from skyrocketing,” said the official.

The current power tariff, applicable between May and August, is 3.98 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit), a drop from 4.15 baht in the previous four months.

The outbreak of the Israel-Iran war earlier this month caused fresh concerns at the ERC because Thailand imports LNG from the Middle East and its transport may be disrupted if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas shipping lane.

Attacks between the two countries caused LNG prices in the spot market to rise by 10% for a short time, then they returned to normal after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.

LNG prices are currently US$12-13 per million British thermal units.

It is uncertain whether Israel and Iran will stick to the ceasefire agreement because shortly after Trump’s announcement, the two countries continued attacking each other.

The ERC said the conflict has yet to affect LNG purchases and shipping in the Middle East, but the commission needs to prepare measures if unexpected events lead to an LNG supply shock.

One measure involves purchasing more natural gas from the Gulf of Thailand, the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area and Myanmar.